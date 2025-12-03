Hosted by

Latino Muslim Unity

About this event

Tacos, Tamales & Solidarity Night + No Other Land Screening

4065 Jackson Ave

Culver City, CA 90232, USA

No Other Land – Movie Screening Ticket
$10

Join us for a special screening of No Other LandShowtime begins at 8:00 PM.


Please Note:
• This ticket grants entry only to the No Other Land screening.
• Food is not included with this ticket.

Halal Taco Plate with Halal Tamal
$20

2 Halal Tacos + 2 Halal Tamales


Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce


Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.


Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.


Please Note:
• This purchase does NOT include entry to the movie screening.

Tacos and No Other Land Screening
$25

3 Halal Tacos (Vegan Option Available) + Movie Screening of No Other Land


Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.


Movie begins at 8:00 PM.

Tacos, Tamale and Movie Screening
$30

3 Halal Tacos + 1 Halal Tamal + Movie Screening of No Other Land


Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce


Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.


Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.

Solidarity Friend
$50

3 Halal Tacos + 1 Halal Tamal + Movie Screening of No Other Land


Includes:
• $20 donation
Proceeds support water tanks in the West Bank and children’s nutrition and education in Gaza.


Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce


Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.


Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.


Champion of Change
$100

3 Halal Tacos + 1 Halal Tamal + Keffiyeh Gift + Movie Screening of No Other Land


Includes:
• $70 donation
Proceeds support water tanks in the West Bank and children’s nutrition and education in Gaza.


Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce


Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.


Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.


Add a donation for Latino Muslim Unity

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