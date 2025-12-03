Tacos, Tamales & Solidarity Night + No Other Land Screening

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About this event
Join us for a special screening of No Other Land. Showtime begins at 8:00 PM.
Please Note:
• This ticket grants entry only to the No Other Land screening.
• Food is not included with this ticket.
2 Halal Tacos + 2 Halal Tamales
Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce
Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.
Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Please Note:
• This purchase does NOT include entry to the movie screening.
3 Halal Tacos (Vegan Option Available) + Movie Screening of No Other Land
Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.
3 Halal Tacos + 1 Halal Tamal + Movie Screening of No Other Land
Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce
Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.
Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.
3 Halal Tacos + 1 Halal Tamal + Movie Screening of No Other Land
Includes:
• $20 donation
Proceeds support water tanks in the West Bank and children’s nutrition and education in Gaza.
Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce
Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.
Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.
3 Halal Tacos + 1 Halal Tamal + Keffiyeh Gift + Movie Screening of No Other Land
Includes:
• $70 donation
Proceeds support water tanks in the West Bank and children’s nutrition and education in Gaza.
Tamale Options:
• Vegan
• Chicken with Green Sauce
• Chicken with Red Sauce
• Cheese Sauce
Tamales are first come, first serve while supplies last.
Food will be served from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Movie begins at 8:00 PM.
$
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