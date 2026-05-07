Association Of Chinese Teachers
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Association Of Chinese Teachers

About this event

Sales closed

TACT Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2626 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA 94134, USA

Marriott’s Grand Chateau, Las Vegas item
Marriott’s Grand Chateau, Las Vegas
$200

Starting bid

3 bedrooms, 7/04/26-7/11/26. Retails at $5077.

Marriott’s Timber Lodge, Lake Tahoe item
Marriott’s Timber Lodge, Lake Tahoe
$300

Starting bid

2 bedrooms, 7/12/26-7/19/26. Retails at $7419.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas North, Maui item
Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas North, Maui
$400

Starting bid

2 bedrooms, 7/18/26-7/25/26. Retails at $10,047.

Dim Sum Keychains / Children books item
Dim Sum Keychains / Children books
$25

Starting bid

Dim Sum for Everyone and Dim Sum, Please. Value: $50

Dim Sum Keychains / Children books (Copy) item
Dim Sum Keychains / Children books (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Dim Sum for Everyone and Dim Sum, Please. Value: $50

Golden State Warriors 2024-2025 Season Bobblehead Set item
Golden State Warriors 2024-2025 Season Bobblehead Set
$60

Starting bid

Set includes 4 bobbleheads, featuring 2 different Stephen Curry versions, 1 Jonathan Kuminga, and a combined Trayce Jackson-Davis/Brandin Podziemski piece. Value: $120-$160

Grizzly Peak Winery 2018 white Cabernet Franc (Silver medal) item
Grizzly Peak Winery 2018 white Cabernet Franc (Silver medal)
$14

Starting bid

This off-dry wine is an unusual take on its red counterpart. It is simultaneously subtle and elegant. On the nose; white nectarine, honeydew and Anjou pear. The taste; juicy with hints of honey, fig, and lychee. Pair with quiche, mild cheeses, light Asian food, and steelhead tacos. Value: $28

Grizzly Peak Winery 2018 white Cabernet Franc (Silver medal) (Copy) item
Grizzly Peak Winery 2018 white Cabernet Franc (Silver medal) (Copy)
$14

Starting bid

This off-dry wine is an unusual take on its red counterpart. It is simultaneously subtle and elegant. On the nose; white nectarine, honeydew and Anjou pear. The taste; juicy with hints of honey, fig, and lychee. Pair with quiche, mild cheeses, light Asian food, and steelhead tacos. Value: $28

Grizzly Peak Winery 2015 Cabernet Franc item
Grizzly Peak Winery 2015 Cabernet Franc
$15

Starting bid

(Double gold medal, gold medal)

Beautiful aromas of black and red cherries wrapped in a veil of white pepper, with undertones of anise that are followed by flavors of tart cherry and stone fruit. Value: $30

Grizzly Peak Winery 2015 Cabernet Franc (Copy) item
Grizzly Peak Winery 2015 Cabernet Franc (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

(Double gold medal, gold medal)

Beautiful aromas of black and red cherries wrapped in a veil of white pepper, with undertones of anise that are followed by flavors of tart cherry and stone fruit. Value: $30

Monkey King Opera Pocket Tote item
Monkey King Opera Pocket Tote
$10

Starting bid

16”x24”. Value: $20

The Vibrant Hong Kong Table Book by Christine Wong item
The Vibrant Hong Kong Table Book by Christine Wong
$15

Starting bid

A visual and sumptuous ode to Hong Kong that reimagines 88 classic and iconic dishes as colorful and beautiful plant-based meals. Value: $32.50

Pearl and Jade Necklace item
Pearl and Jade Necklace
$35

Starting bid

A beautiful 18-inch strand of pink freshwater pearls, gracefully complemented by large rich purple jade accents.

The gentle luster of the pearls paired with the vibrant jade creates a striking yet elegant contrast. A timeless piece that adds a touch of color and sophistication to any jewelry collection. Value: $90

Jade and Pearl Necklace item
Jade and Pearl Necklace
$40

Starting bid

18” Classic Jade Beaded Necklace with Pearl Accents & 10K Clasp

An elegant 18-inch necklace featuring smooth, polished jade beads in a timeless, classic design. Delicately interspersed are small lustrous pearls that add a soft contrast and refined touch. The piece is secured with a 10K gold clasp, offering both beauty and durability.

This necklace embodies understated sophistication—perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Value: $100

Silver Beads Bracelet item
Silver Beads Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

  • Delicately strung polished silver beads that catch the light with a soft, refined glow.
  • 6.5 inch pure silver bead bracelet
  • Smooth, high-polish finish
  • Classic, minimalist style
  • Comfortable fit for smaller wrists
  • Minimalist fine jewelry Value: $55
Givenchy Necklace item
Givenchy Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Givenchy 18” Bold Rose Gold-Tone & Pink Pearl Statement Necklace

Designed with a substantial rose gold-tone setting, it is adorned with luminous pink pearls that soften its bold silhouette with a distinctly feminine touch.

The contrast between its weighty, sculptural presence and the delicate blush tones creates a piece that is both powerful and elegant.

Value: $75

Mixed Metal-Crystal Necklace item
Mixed Metal-Crystal Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Exquisite Sparkle 18” Orbital Mixed Metal Multi-Crystal Statement Necklace
Dazzling and distinctive, this 18-inch orbital necklace showcases a dynamic arrangement of mixed metals adorned with shimmering multi-faceted crystals. The circular, orbit-inspired design creates movement and dimension, catching the light from every angle for maximum brilliance. Value: $50

Hand-knitted baby sweater item
Hand-knitted baby sweater
$10

Starting bid

(ages 1-3) Value: $40

Hand-knitted baby sweater item
Hand-knitted baby sweater
$10

Starting bid

(ages 1-3). Value: $40

Japanese Sake Cups item
Japanese Sake Cups
$10

Starting bid

A Set of 5 Japanese Vintage Sake Cups (rare find unused). Value: $40

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