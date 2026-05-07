TACT Silent Auction

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Starting bid
3 bedrooms, 7/04/26-7/11/26. Retails at $5077.
Starting bid
2 bedrooms, 7/12/26-7/19/26. Retails at $7419.
Starting bid
2 bedrooms, 7/18/26-7/25/26. Retails at $10,047.
Starting bid
Dim Sum for Everyone and Dim Sum, Please. Value: $50
Starting bid
Dim Sum for Everyone and Dim Sum, Please. Value: $50
Starting bid
Set includes 4 bobbleheads, featuring 2 different Stephen Curry versions, 1 Jonathan Kuminga, and a combined Trayce Jackson-Davis/Brandin Podziemski piece. Value: $120-$160
Starting bid
This off-dry wine is an unusual take on its red counterpart. It is simultaneously subtle and elegant. On the nose; white nectarine, honeydew and Anjou pear. The taste; juicy with hints of honey, fig, and lychee. Pair with quiche, mild cheeses, light Asian food, and steelhead tacos. Value: $28
Starting bid
This off-dry wine is an unusual take on its red counterpart. It is simultaneously subtle and elegant. On the nose; white nectarine, honeydew and Anjou pear. The taste; juicy with hints of honey, fig, and lychee. Pair with quiche, mild cheeses, light Asian food, and steelhead tacos. Value: $28
Starting bid
(Double gold medal, gold medal)
Beautiful aromas of black and red cherries wrapped in a veil of white pepper, with undertones of anise that are followed by flavors of tart cherry and stone fruit. Value: $30
Starting bid
(Double gold medal, gold medal)
Beautiful aromas of black and red cherries wrapped in a veil of white pepper, with undertones of anise that are followed by flavors of tart cherry and stone fruit. Value: $30
Starting bid
16”x24”. Value: $20
Starting bid
A visual and sumptuous ode to Hong Kong that reimagines 88 classic and iconic dishes as colorful and beautiful plant-based meals. Value: $32.50
Starting bid
A beautiful 18-inch strand of pink freshwater pearls, gracefully complemented by large rich purple jade accents.
The gentle luster of the pearls paired with the vibrant jade creates a striking yet elegant contrast. A timeless piece that adds a touch of color and sophistication to any jewelry collection. Value: $90
Starting bid
18” Classic Jade Beaded Necklace with Pearl Accents & 10K Clasp
An elegant 18-inch necklace featuring smooth, polished jade beads in a timeless, classic design. Delicately interspersed are small lustrous pearls that add a soft contrast and refined touch. The piece is secured with a 10K gold clasp, offering both beauty and durability.
This necklace embodies understated sophistication—perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Value: $100
Starting bid
Starting bid
Givenchy 18” Bold Rose Gold-Tone & Pink Pearl Statement Necklace
Designed with a substantial rose gold-tone setting, it is adorned with luminous pink pearls that soften its bold silhouette with a distinctly feminine touch.
The contrast between its weighty, sculptural presence and the delicate blush tones creates a piece that is both powerful and elegant.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Exquisite Sparkle 18” Orbital Mixed Metal Multi-Crystal Statement Necklace
Dazzling and distinctive, this 18-inch orbital necklace showcases a dynamic arrangement of mixed metals adorned with shimmering multi-faceted crystals. The circular, orbit-inspired design creates movement and dimension, catching the light from every angle for maximum brilliance. Value: $50
Starting bid
(ages 1-3) Value: $40
Starting bid
(ages 1-3). Value: $40
Starting bid
A Set of 5 Japanese Vintage Sake Cups (rare find unused). Value: $40
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