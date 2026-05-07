TACT Silent Auction

18” Classic Jade Beaded Necklace with Pearl Accents & 10K Clasp

An elegant 18-inch necklace featuring smooth, polished jade beads in a timeless, classic design. Delicately interspersed are small lustrous pearls that add a soft contrast and refined touch. The piece is secured with a 10K gold clasp, offering both beauty and durability.

This necklace embodies understated sophistication—perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Value: $100