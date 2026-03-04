Tactical Data Link Mastery™ Webinar

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About this event
Modern defense systems rely on tactical communication networks connecting aircraft, satellites, command centers, and ground forces.
Yet many engineers only understand one subsystem of the architecture.
This free technical webinar explains how modern tactical networks integrate air, land, sea, and space systems into a unified operational network.
During this session you will learn:
• How aircraft, ships, and ground systems share battlefield information
• The fundamentals of tactical data link architecture
• How ISR communication pipelines work in real operations
• Systems engineering concepts used in joint defense programs
• The architecture behind networks such as Link 16
This session is designed for:
Systems Engineers
SATCOM Engineers
Integration Engineers
Defense Contractors
Network Engineers working on tactical communications systems.
The webinar will also introduce the Tactical Data Link Mastery™ training program, a course designed to help engineers understand the architecture and integration of modern defense communication networks.
Date: Thursday
Duration: 60 minutes
Location: Online (Zoomlink will be emailed after reqistration)
Reserve your seat for the upcoming Tactical Data Link Mastery™ In-Person Bootcamp.
This advanced training workshop is designed for engineers working in tactical communications, defense systems integration, and joint network architectures.
The bootcamp provides hands-on instruction covering the design and integration of modern tactical communication systems used across air, land, sea, and space domains.
Participants will explore how aircraft, satellites, sensors, and command systems communicate through tactical data link networks such as Link 16.
• 2-day in-person training workshop
• Tactical network architecture diagrams
• Systems engineering integration exercises
• Real-world ISR communication case studies
• Tactical network design walkthroughs
• Certificate of completion
Total bootcamp tuition: $1,800
This ticket secures your seat with a $300 reservation deposit.
The remaining balance will be invoiced prior to the bootcamp date.
Systems Engineers
SATCOM Engineers
Integration Engineers
Defense Contractors working on tactical communication systems.
Especially professionals working in defense environments such as programs around Redstone Arsenal.
The Corporate Engineer Seat provides full access to the Tactical Data Link Mastery™ training program for professionals working in defense engineering and tactical communications.
This training is designed for engineers responsible for integrating modern communication networks across aircraft, satellites, sensors, and command systems.
Participants will learn how tactical communication architectures are designed, integrated, and evaluated within complex defense systems.
Topics include:
• Tactical data link architecture
• ISR communications and sensor integration
• Systems engineering frameworks used in defense programs
• Tactical network interoperability across air, land, sea, and space domains
• Architecture behind networks such as Link 16
• Full Tactical Data Link Mastery™ course
• Engineering architecture diagrams
• Technical workshop access
• Certificate of completion
• Training materials for professional reference
Defense contractors and engineers working in:
Systems Engineering
SATCOM Integration
Defense Network Architecture
ISR Communications
Joint Tactical Networks
Many engineers working around Redstone Arsenal and other defense engineering environments attend this type of training to strengthen their understanding of tactical network architecture.
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