Tactical Data Link Mastery™ Webinar

Modern defense systems rely on tactical communication networks connecting aircraft, satellites, command centers, and ground forces.

Yet many engineers only understand one subsystem of the architecture.

This free technical webinar explains how modern tactical networks integrate air, land, sea, and space systems into a unified operational network.

During this session you will learn:

• How aircraft, ships, and ground systems share battlefield information

• The fundamentals of tactical data link architecture

• How ISR communication pipelines work in real operations

• Systems engineering concepts used in joint defense programs

• The architecture behind networks such as Link 16

This session is designed for:

Systems Engineers

SATCOM Engineers

Integration Engineers

Defense Contractors

Network Engineers working on tactical communications systems.

The webinar will also introduce the Tactical Data Link Mastery™ training program, a course designed to help engineers understand the architecture and integration of modern defense communication networks.





Date: Thursday

Duration: 60 minutes

Location: Online (Zoomlink will be emailed after reqistration)