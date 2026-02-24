Tactical Tribe's Giving Partner Tiers - Recurring Yearly

About the memberships
Leads the way in healing and impact by providing critical funding for sustained therapy access, large-scale programming, and long-term community impact. Tribe Champions give $2,500+ / year (or $210+ / month) recurring to support our Mission.
Protecting mental health and hope by directly contributing to removing financial barriers to mental health services for people in need. Tribe Guardians give $1,000 - $2,499 / year (or $85 - $205 / month) recurring to support our Mission.
Strengthening the Mission by funding mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and mentorship in our community. Tribe Advocates give $500 - $999 / year (or $45 - $80 / month) recurring to support our Mission.
Standing with us in fulfilling our Mission by supporting community events and service projects. Tribe Allies give $250 - $499 / year (or $25 - $40 / month) recurring to support our Mission.
