tactical tribe

Offered by

tactical tribe

About the memberships

Tactical Tribe's Giving Partner Tiers - Recurring Yearly

Tribe Champion Tier
Pay what you can

Valid until March 9, 2027

Leads the way in healing and impact by providing critical funding for sustained therapy access, large-scale programming, and long-term community impact.  Tribe Champions give $2,500+ / year (or $210+ / month) recurring to support our Mission.

Tribe Guardian Tier
Pay what you can

Valid until March 9, 2027

Protecting mental health and hope by directly contributing to removing financial barriers to mental health services for people in need.  Tribe Guardians give $1,000 - $2,499 / year (or $85 - $205 / month) recurring to support our Mission.

Tribe Advocate Tier
Pay what you can

Valid until March 9, 2027

Strengthening the Mission by funding mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and mentorship in our community.  Tribe Advocates give $500 - $999 / year (or $45 - $80 / month) recurring to support our Mission.

Tribe Ally Tier
Pay what you can

Valid until March 9, 2027

Standing with us in fulfilling our Mission by supporting community events and service projects.  Tribe Allies give $250 - $499 / year (or $25 - $40 / month) recurring to support our Mission.

Add a donation for tactical tribe

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!