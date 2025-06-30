Taft Fall Craft & Vendor Fair 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Corner Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10
No Electricity
Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10
No electricity and non-corner booth
Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10 with access to electricity
Corner Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10 with access to electricity
Booth Size: 9x9
Corner booth, no electricity
Booth Size: 9x9
No electricity and non-corner booth
Booth Size: 8x5
No electricity and non-corner booth
Booth Size: 8x5 with Electricity
Table will be 2'x8' or 2'x6' depending on booth size and availability
Additional last minute booth
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!