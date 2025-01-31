Taft Foundation
Taft Spring Craft & Vendor Fair 2025
1605 S Washington St
Lockport, IL 60441
Main Gym - Corner
$70
Corner Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10 No Electricity
Main Gym
$60
Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10 No electricity and non-corner booth
Main Gym with Electricity
$70
Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10 with access to electricity
Main Gym - Corner with Electricity
$75
Corner Booth Size: 9x9 or 8x10 with access to electricity
Small Gym - Corner
$55
Booth Size: 9x9 Corner booth, no electricity
Small Gym
$50
Booth Size: 9x9 No electricity and non-corner booth
Hallway
$40
Booth Size: 8x5 No electricity and non-corner booth
Hallway with Electricity
$45
Booth Size: 8x5 with Electricity
Optional Table
$10
Table will be 2'x8' or 2'x6' depending on booth size and availability
Outdoor Food Vendor
$60
