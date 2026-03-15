Tamil Association Of Greater Delaware Valley

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Tamil Association Of Greater Delaware Valley

About this event

TAGDV Tamil New Year Chithirai Kondattam 2026 - April 18 2026

701 W 34th St

Wilmington, DE 19802, USA

Early Bird TAGDV Member 13 + (Non-Veg)
$29
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age 6 to 12 (Non-Veg)
$19
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age 3 to 5 (Non-Veg)
$5
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age below 3 (Non-Veg)
Free
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular TAGDV Member 13 + (Non-Veg)
$32

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular TAGDV Member Age 6 to 12 (Non-Veg)
$22

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular TAGDV Member Age below 5 (Non-Veg)
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age 13 + (Veg)
$27
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age 6 to 12 (Veg)
$18
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age 3 to 5 (Veg)
$5
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird TAGDV Member Age below 3 (Veg)
Free
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular TAGDV Member Age 13 + (Veg)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular TAGDV Member Age 6 to 12 (Veg)
$21

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular TAGDV Member Age below 5 (Veg)
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member Age 13+ (Non-Veg)
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member Age 6 to 12 (Non-Veg)
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member Age below 5 (Non-Veg)
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member Age 13+ (Veg)
$43

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member Age 6 to 12 (Veg)
$39

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member Age below 5 (Veg)
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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