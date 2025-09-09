Tahoe Endurance Club

Tahoe Endurance Club

Tahoe Endurance Drawing 2025-2026

Supporting Tahoe Endurance!
$25

Over 75 prizes from local businesses with 4 grand prizes:
2 nights at a lakefront condo or a house on speedboat beach ($800 value each); a season pass at Palisades Tahoe ($1,500 value); Salomon classic taxable skis ($350 value), and a Rogue indoor rowing machine ($895 value)! There are also prizes from Alpenglow Sports, Nordjork, POW, Olympic Bike Shop, Westshore Sports, New Moon grocery, Lather and Fizz, Skyline Kitchen and Vine, Leffler leather goods, Pinnapple, Starlight Bodywork's, CB's restaurant...

...and much more!

Bundle and save!
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase 5 tickets for the price of 4!

Drawing
Free

In addition to the option of supporting Tahoe Endurance with a paid ticket, you can also receive 1 free ticket if you choose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!