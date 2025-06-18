Joy Foundation
Tahoe Joy Festival Merchandise 2025
Women's T-shirt
$25
Women's dark heather gray v-neck t-shirt.
Men's T-Shirt
$25
Men's heather gray crew neck t-shirt.
Children's T-Shirt
$15
Children's yellow crew neck t-shirt.
Festival Hat
$20
Adult Tahoe Joy Festival hats.
Re-Usable Festival Souvenir Cup
$5
Help keep the festival "green" and buy a re-usable cup! Lightweight metal keeps drinks cool.
Festival Koozie
$5
Keep that drink cool with a souvenir Koozie!
Shipping Fee
$7
Select this option if you would like us to ship you your merch!
Add a donation for Joy Foundation
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
