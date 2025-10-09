Tail as Old As Time Silent Auction

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This package offers a rejuvenating and relaxing escape at the River House Day Spa in Fredericksburg. The winning bidder will be treated to a full-body massage and a revitalizing pedicure. It's the perfect way to unwind and feel pampered.
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Enjoy a round of golf for four at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club in Ruther Glen, Virginia, a premier public course celebrated for its immaculate greens, rolling fairways, and serene natural beauty. With its country club atmosphere and award-winning design, Mattaponi Springs offers an unforgettable day on the links for players of all skill levels.
Donated by Toni Guthrie
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Bid on your way to a beautifully organized home! This $750 gift certificate from Closet Factory is your ticket to a custom-designed storage solution. Perfect for a walk-in closet, home office, or garage organization project.
Donated by Toni Guthrie
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Enjoy a memorable evening with four tickets to a captivating play, followed by a delightful dining experience at the renowned Hanover Tavern in Hanover, Virginia, with a $100 gift certificate. This iconic colonial-era establishment, once a stop for stagecoaches and historical figures like George Washington and Lord Cornwallis, offers a unique atmosphere for a meal or a tour, making it a truly special prize.
Donated by Toni Guthrie
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Spoil your furry best friend with this ultimate dog lover's basket. This tail-wagging treasure trove is packed with everything your pup needs for endless entertainment and delicious rewards. The highlight is a generous $200 PetSmart gift card, allowing the winner to get their dog groomed, pick out new supplies, or simply stock up on their favorite items.
Donated by Toni Guthrie
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Hit the slopes with family or friends at Massanutten Resort! This package includes four 8-hour slope passes, perfect for a full day of skiing or snowboarding fun. Massanutten offers mountain fun for all skill levels in the heart of the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.
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Get ready for an unforgettable adventure with these four recreational coupons to Virginia's premier mountain destination, Wintergreen Resort. Each coupon provides one person with their choice of a wide range of activities, offering something for every season and interest. A perfect getaway for a family or a group of friends!
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Indulge in a night of exquisite dining and sophisticated style with this spectacular basket! Winner receives $1,000 worth of beautiful jewelry and gift cards to local restaurants, perfect for a romantic dinner or a celebratory meal with friends.
Donated by Toni Guthrie
Starting bid
Your four-legged best friend deserves the best. The heavy-duty YETI Boomer Dog Bowls are made from rugged, double-wall stainless steel to resist rust, punctures, and dents. The food-safe bowls each have a nonslip bottom to prevent sliding and come in a variety of colors. They are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Perfect for home or on the go, these bowls will last for years of adventures.
Donated by Toni Guthrie
Starting bid
Support a beloved local business and win a beautiful prize! Use this $50 gift certificate to discover Westwood Florist's exquisite selection of flowers, plants, and floral artistry. From classic arrangements to modern masterpieces, you can use your certificate for a special event or to treat yourself or a loved one to something beautiful. Bid today and help us support our community.
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Add a touch of modern elegance to your home with this unique, handcrafted side table made by The Fredericksburg Area Woodworker's Guild. Its minimalist design makes it a versatile piece for any room, serving beautifully beside a couch, bed, or armchair.
Donated by The Fredericksburg Area Woodworker's Guild
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This handcrafted wooden art piece features the Leashes of Valor's logo.
Donated by Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA 4
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Enjoy a perfect day on the greens with four greens fees (with cart) at the beautiful Federal Club in Glen Allen, Virginia, valid Monday through Thursday. After your round, relax and refuel with lunch for four at the Eagle’s Nest Grille, where great food meets stunning views. Valid through November 10, 2026.
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Elevate your game and your style with this brand-new pair of Walter Hagen golf shoes (Style WHG0010A) size 9.5. Named for the legendary five-time PGA champion, Walter Hagen, this footwear is designed for the golfer who demands both timeless performance and modern comfort. The classic, stylish design is versatile enough for the fairway and the clubhouse, allowing the winning bidder to channel a confident, on-course presence.
Donated by Col. Bill Holt
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Raise a glass with the Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch American Hero Edition bourbon, a limited-edition Kentucky Straight Whiskey crafted to honor American heroes. This luxurious basket also includes two whiskey glasses for savoring each sip, a bag of mini bruschette baked toast from Southern Italy to pair with your favorite bourbon, and is beautifully arranged for gifting or personal indulgence. Perfect for whiskey lovers and connoisseurs alike!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury! This stunning Michael Kors clutch is perfect for a night out or adding flair to your everyday look. Plus, enjoy a $50 Target gift card to splurge on your next favorite find. Fashion meets fun — and you deserve both!
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