Tail as Old As Time Silent Auction

Your four-legged best friend deserves the best. The heavy-duty YETI Boomer Dog Bowls are made from rugged, double-wall stainless steel to resist rust, punctures, and dents. The food-safe bowls each have a nonslip bottom to prevent sliding and come in a variety of colors. They are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Perfect for home or on the go, these bowls will last for years of adventures.





Donated by Toni Guthrie