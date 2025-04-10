GWG Trivia Silent Auction 2025

Family Four Pack of tickets to Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy's Spring Productions at Ransburg Auditorium at the University of Indianapolis. Choice of Oliver! The Musical May 15-18 or Beetlejuice Jr. June 5-8. * Also includes a mug and CGFAA embroidered bag CGFAA, Inc. is an educational theater arts program. "We value students and want to see them grow. We don’t want a student to come into an audition and feel the fear of being cut from a show. This means we don’t cut students from the show. Everyone who auditions will be included in the show in some capacity." Estimated Value: $120

Family Four Pack of tickets to Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy's Spring Productions at Ransburg Auditorium at the University of Indianapolis. Choice of Oliver! The Musical May 15-18 or Beetlejuice Jr. June 5-8. * Also includes a mug and CGFAA embroidered bag CGFAA, Inc. is an educational theater arts program. "We value students and want to see them grow. We don’t want a student to come into an audition and feel the fear of being cut from a show. This means we don’t cut students from the show. Everyone who auditions will be included in the show in some capacity." Estimated Value: $120

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