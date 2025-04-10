GWG Trivia Silent Auction 2025

Two night stay in a historic three-story cabin located in French Lick, Indiana. Steeped in a 200-year legacy, this cabin is a sanctuary perfect for an adult retreat or cherished family getaway. It is a mere 5-10 minute stroll to the exciting downtown scene.
Inside you will experience the enduring charm of timeless craftsmanship complemented by all of the necessary updates for a cozy and comfortable stay.
Estimated Value: $700
https://shorturl.at/VWBXh
Two night stay in a historic three-story cabin located in French Lick, Indiana. Steeped in a 200-year legacy, this cabin is a sanctuary perfect for an adult retreat or cherished family getaway. It is a mere 5-10 minute stroll to the exciting downtown scene.
Inside you will experience the enduring charm of timeless craftsmanship complemented by all of the necessary updates for a cozy and comfortable stay.
Estimated Value: $700
https://shorturl.at/VWBXh
Downtown INDY Getaway
$300
Starting bid
Downtown Indy Getaway!!
* Two night stay at The Carriage House - This exclusive Airbnb is new construction surrounded by history located in the middle of it all. It is just steps away from Mass Ave and Bottleworks. Feel at home in the king-sized Sleep Number bed, luxurious shower, full kitchen with brand new appliances and laundry.
* Dinner at St.Elmo's Steak ($100 Gift Card)
* Two stemless Champagne Flutes
* A bottle of Sparkling Wine
* One luxury - chunky knit throw
www.airbnb.com/h/cohojoe
Estimated Value: $650
Downtown Indy Getaway!!
* Two night stay at The Carriage House - This exclusive Airbnb is new construction surrounded by history located in the middle of it all. It is just steps away from Mass Ave and Bottleworks. Feel at home in the king-sized Sleep Number bed, luxurious shower, full kitchen with brand new appliances and laundry.
* Dinner at St.Elmo's Steak ($100 Gift Card)
* Two stemless Champagne Flutes
* A bottle of Sparkling Wine
* One luxury - chunky knit throw
www.airbnb.com/h/cohojoe
Estimated Value: $650
Professional Sommelier Experience
$200
Starting bid
This is an amazing at-home Wine Tasting and Charcuterie experience! A Professional Sommelier will guide you through the wines while sharing specific details and knowledge about each wine. A delicious charcuterie is included.
*Up to 10 People
Estimated Value: $500
This is an amazing at-home Wine Tasting and Charcuterie experience! A Professional Sommelier will guide you through the wines while sharing specific details and knowledge about each wine. A delicious charcuterie is included.
*Up to 10 People
Estimated Value: $500
On the Big Screen
$150
Starting bid
Samsung 65" QLED Television
(New in the box)
Estimated Value: $600
Samsung 65" QLED Television
(New in the box)
Estimated Value: $600
Golfer's Paradise
$100
Starting bid
This is a fun package for any golfer!
Included:
* $100 Smock Golf Course Gift Card
* 2 piece golf umbrella set
* Masters Golf Towel
* Callaway Tees
* Perfect Swing Golf Trainer
* Golf Balls
* Glove
* Desktop Putting Set
Estimated Value: $250
This is a fun package for any golfer!
Included:
* $100 Smock Golf Course Gift Card
* 2 piece golf umbrella set
* Masters Golf Towel
* Callaway Tees
* Perfect Swing Golf Trainer
* Golf Balls
* Glove
* Desktop Putting Set
Estimated Value: $250
Go Blue with Quentin Nelson
$100
Starting bid
This Quentin Nelson autographed jersey is JSA certified and in pristine condition.
Estimated Value: $200
This Quentin Nelson autographed jersey is JSA certified and in pristine condition.
Estimated Value: $200
Lights Out
$50
Starting bid
Autographed bottle - Chris Lytle LIGHTS OUT Bourbon
Chris Lytle is a retired American Mixed Martial Artist (1999-2011) and Boxer (2002-2005), and a former UFC veteran.
He graduated from Southport High School. He fought out of Indianapolis, Indiana. His nickname was "Lights Out".
* 3 shirts from Whits Inn Bar & Grill, Whiteland, IN
* A pair of boxing gloves are included for an added punch!
Estimated Value: $150
Autographed bottle - Chris Lytle LIGHTS OUT Bourbon
Chris Lytle is a retired American Mixed Martial Artist (1999-2011) and Boxer (2002-2005), and a former UFC veteran.
He graduated from Southport High School. He fought out of Indianapolis, Indiana. His nickname was "Lights Out".
* 3 shirts from Whits Inn Bar & Grill, Whiteland, IN
* A pair of boxing gloves are included for an added punch!
Estimated Value: $150
For the Wild Turkey Lover
$100
Starting bid
You know them, you love them. The Wild Turkey Bourbon fan. Maybe it's you? This set is sure to please the Wild Turkey Fan in your life.
*750ml Wild Turkey Bourbon
*Set of 4 Clayton & Crume leather wrapped Rocks Glasses
* 2 $20 Shallos giftcards ($40 total)
Estimated Value: $250
You know them, you love them. The Wild Turkey Bourbon fan. Maybe it's you? This set is sure to please the Wild Turkey Fan in your life.
*750ml Wild Turkey Bourbon
*Set of 4 Clayton & Crume leather wrapped Rocks Glasses
* 2 $20 Shallos giftcards ($40 total)
Estimated Value: $250
Bourbon and Smokes
$50
Starting bid
Included:
*1 bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Classic Bourbon, 2015
*Professional Smoke Shirt
*8-pack OLIVA Cigars
*Cigar Lighter
Estimated Value: $125
Included:
*1 bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Classic Bourbon, 2015
*Professional Smoke Shirt
*8-pack OLIVA Cigars
*Cigar Lighter
Estimated Value: $125
Lookin' Good with Nomad Barber
$35
Starting bid
You will be looking your best after a visit to Nomad Barber! Includes 2x $35 gift cards, Brilliant Cream, Shave Gel, Shave Cologne and a t-shirt.
Estimated Value: $100
You will be looking your best after a visit to Nomad Barber! Includes 2x $35 gift cards, Brilliant Cream, Shave Gel, Shave Cologne and a t-shirt.
Estimated Value: $100
Dinner and Putt-Putt - Date Night in Greenwood
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night out with dinner at Bonefish Grill and a $25 gift card to Otte Golf & Family Fun Center.
Dinner Excursion for Two at the Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. Includes four courses: appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and 2 adult beverages. Valid Monday-Thursday ONLY.
Estimated Value: $175
Enjoy a fun night out with dinner at Bonefish Grill and a $25 gift card to Otte Golf & Family Fun Center.
Dinner Excursion for Two at the Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. Includes four courses: appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and 2 adult beverages. Valid Monday-Thursday ONLY.
Estimated Value: $175
Dinner and a Movie - Date Night in Greenwood
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a dinner and a movie from Bonefish Grill and Fandango!
Dinner Excursion for Two at the Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. Includes four courses: appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and 2 adult beverages. Valid Monday-Thursday ONLY. $25 Fandango gift card
Estimated Value: $175
Enjoy a dinner and a movie from Bonefish Grill and Fandango!
Dinner Excursion for Two at the Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. Includes four courses: appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and 2 adult beverages. Valid Monday-Thursday ONLY. $25 Fandango gift card
Estimated Value: $175
Family Fun Night!
$10
Starting bid
Family time is the best...especially when food and fun are involved! Enjoy time with your crew while enjoying a yummy shake from Steak N' Shake. Then travel to Rascal's Fun Zone for fun games, go-carts, mini-golf and so much more!
Estimated Value: $60
Family time is the best...especially when food and fun are involved! Enjoy time with your crew while enjoying a yummy shake from Steak N' Shake. Then travel to Rascal's Fun Zone for fun games, go-carts, mini-golf and so much more!
Estimated Value: $60
Coming Home to Comfort with HRS
$200
Starting bid
HRS Heating and Cooling is ready to make your home more comfortable!
Included:
* One year service plan including furnace checkup, AC/heat pump inspection, one service call and 10% off repairs.
* UV Light + Installation - includes one year labor and parts warranty.
*Lasko Circulating Box Fan
*Luxury Throw Blanket
Estimated Value: $500
HRS Heating and Cooling is ready to make your home more comfortable!
Included:
* One year service plan including furnace checkup, AC/heat pump inspection, one service call and 10% off repairs.
* UV Light + Installation - includes one year labor and parts warranty.
*Lasko Circulating Box Fan
*Luxury Throw Blanket
Estimated Value: $500
Support Young Aspiring Actors through the Fine Arts
$50
Starting bid
Family Four Pack of tickets to Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy's Spring Productions at Ransburg Auditorium at the University of Indianapolis. Choice of Oliver! The Musical May 15-18 or Beetlejuice Jr. June 5-8.
* Also includes a mug and CGFAA embroidered bag
CGFAA, Inc. is an educational theater arts program. "We value students and want to see them grow. We don’t want a student to come into an audition and feel the fear of being cut from a show. This means we don’t cut students from the show. Everyone who auditions will be included in the show in some capacity."
Estimated Value: $120
Family Four Pack of tickets to Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy's Spring Productions at Ransburg Auditorium at the University of Indianapolis. Choice of Oliver! The Musical May 15-18 or Beetlejuice Jr. June 5-8.
* Also includes a mug and CGFAA embroidered bag
CGFAA, Inc. is an educational theater arts program. "We value students and want to see them grow. We don’t want a student to come into an audition and feel the fear of being cut from a show. This means we don’t cut students from the show. Everyone who auditions will be included in the show in some capacity."
Estimated Value: $120
A Wheel Barrow of Booze
$100
Starting bid
You will have to see it to believe it! A variety of tasty temptations to wet your whistle! Oh yeah, and it comes with its own transportation!
You will have to see it to believe it! A variety of tasty temptations to wet your whistle! Oh yeah, and it comes with its own transportation!
Travel Essential Checklist covered!
$100
Starting bid
Planning a getaway and need a travel essential refresh? This is perfect for you! Enjoy a calmer experience with noise cancelling headphones while you nap with your new travel pillow. Travel checklist complete!
*Bose 700 Series Noise Cancelling Headphones
*Sony XB100 Wireless Speaker
*Heydey Wired Headphones
*Travel Neck pillow
*Convertible garment bag
*Travel Cup Holder
*Power Bank
Estimated Value: $250
Planning a getaway and need a travel essential refresh? This is perfect for you! Enjoy a calmer experience with noise cancelling headphones while you nap with your new travel pillow. Travel checklist complete!
*Bose 700 Series Noise Cancelling Headphones
*Sony XB100 Wireless Speaker
*Heydey Wired Headphones
*Travel Neck pillow
*Convertible garment bag
*Travel Cup Holder
*Power Bank
Estimated Value: $250
Beauty Essential Must-Haves!
$25
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with an update to your beauty routine! From hair to toe, you will be feeling beautiful all day long!
*Double Ceramic Curling Iron
*Hair Straightening Comb
*Dermasuction Pore Cleaning Device
*Native Lavender & Rose lotion
*Yesto Daily Exfoliating Toner
*Neutrogena Skin Treatment
Estimated Value: $75
Pamper yourself with an update to your beauty routine! From hair to toe, you will be feeling beautiful all day long!
*Double Ceramic Curling Iron
*Hair Straightening Comb
*Dermasuction Pore Cleaning Device
*Native Lavender & Rose lotion
*Yesto Daily Exfoliating Toner
*Neutrogena Skin Treatment
Estimated Value: $75
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