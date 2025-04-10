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Giving With Gratitude

About this event

Sales closed

GWG Trivia Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

8251 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227, USA - OR - In person at the Trivia Event

French Lick Indiana Getaway item
French Lick Indiana Getaway item
French Lick Indiana Getaway
$300

Starting bid

Two night stay in a historic three-story cabin located in French Lick, Indiana. Steeped in a 200-year legacy, this cabin is a sanctuary perfect for an adult retreat or cherished family getaway. It is a mere 5-10 minute stroll to the exciting downtown scene. Inside you will experience the enduring charm of timeless craftsmanship complemented by all of the necessary updates for a cozy and comfortable stay. Estimated Value: $700 https://shorturl.at/VWBXh
Downtown INDY Getaway item
Downtown INDY Getaway item
Downtown INDY Getaway item
Downtown INDY Getaway
$300

Starting bid

Downtown Indy Getaway!! * Two night stay at The Carriage House - This exclusive Airbnb is new construction surrounded by history located in the middle of it all. It is just steps away from Mass Ave and Bottleworks. Feel at home in the king-sized Sleep Number bed, luxurious shower, full kitchen with brand new appliances and laundry. * Dinner at St.Elmo's Steak ($100 Gift Card) * Two stemless Champagne Flutes * A bottle of Sparkling Wine * One luxury - chunky knit throw www.airbnb.com/h/cohojoe Estimated Value: $650
Professional Sommelier Experience item
Professional Sommelier Experience item
Professional Sommelier Experience item
Professional Sommelier Experience
$200

Starting bid

This is an amazing at-home Wine Tasting and Charcuterie experience! A Professional Sommelier will guide you through the wines while sharing specific details and knowledge about each wine. A delicious charcuterie is included. *Up to 10 People Estimated Value: $500
On the Big Screen item
On the Big Screen
$150

Starting bid

Samsung 65" QLED Television (New in the box) Estimated Value: $600
Golfer's Paradise item
Golfer's Paradise
$100

Starting bid

This is a fun package for any golfer! Included: * $100 Smock Golf Course Gift Card * 2 piece golf umbrella set * Masters Golf Towel * Callaway Tees * Perfect Swing Golf Trainer * Golf Balls * Glove * Desktop Putting Set Estimated Value: $250
Go Blue with Quentin Nelson item
Go Blue with Quentin Nelson
$100

Starting bid

This Quentin Nelson autographed jersey is JSA certified and in pristine condition. Estimated Value: $200
Lights Out item
Lights Out
$50

Starting bid

Autographed bottle - Chris Lytle LIGHTS OUT Bourbon Chris Lytle is a retired American Mixed Martial Artist (1999-2011) and Boxer (2002-2005), and a former UFC veteran. He graduated from Southport High School. He fought out of Indianapolis, Indiana. His nickname was "Lights Out". * 3 shirts from Whits Inn Bar & Grill, Whiteland, IN * A pair of boxing gloves are included for an added punch! Estimated Value: $150
For the Wild Turkey Lover item
For the Wild Turkey Lover item
For the Wild Turkey Lover
$100

Starting bid

You know them, you love them. The Wild Turkey Bourbon fan. Maybe it's you? This set is sure to please the Wild Turkey Fan in your life. *750ml Wild Turkey Bourbon *Set of 4 Clayton & Crume leather wrapped Rocks Glasses * 2 $20 Shallos giftcards ($40 total) Estimated Value: $250
Bourbon and Smokes item
Bourbon and Smokes item
Bourbon and Smokes
$50

Starting bid

Included: *1 bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Classic Bourbon, 2015 *Professional Smoke Shirt *8-pack OLIVA Cigars *Cigar Lighter Estimated Value: $125
Lookin' Good with Nomad Barber item
Lookin' Good with Nomad Barber
$35

Starting bid

You will be looking your best after a visit to Nomad Barber! Includes 2x $35 gift cards, Brilliant Cream, Shave Gel, Shave Cologne and a t-shirt. Estimated Value: $100
Dinner and Putt-Putt - Date Night in Greenwood item
Dinner and Putt-Putt - Date Night in Greenwood item
Dinner and Putt-Putt - Date Night in Greenwood
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night out with dinner at Bonefish Grill and a $25 gift card to Otte Golf & Family Fun Center. Dinner Excursion for Two at the Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. Includes four courses: appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and 2 adult beverages. Valid Monday-Thursday ONLY. Estimated Value: $175
Dinner and a Movie - Date Night in Greenwood item
Dinner and a Movie - Date Night in Greenwood item
Dinner and a Movie - Date Night in Greenwood
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a dinner and a movie from Bonefish Grill and Fandango! Dinner Excursion for Two at the Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. Includes four courses: appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and 2 adult beverages. Valid Monday-Thursday ONLY. $25 Fandango gift card Estimated Value: $175
Family Fun Night! item
Family Fun Night! item
Family Fun Night!
$10

Starting bid

Family time is the best...especially when food and fun are involved! Enjoy time with your crew while enjoying a yummy shake from Steak N' Shake. Then travel to Rascal's Fun Zone for fun games, go-carts, mini-golf and so much more! Estimated Value: $60
Coming Home to Comfort with HRS item
Coming Home to Comfort with HRS item
Coming Home to Comfort with HRS item
Coming Home to Comfort with HRS
$200

Starting bid

HRS Heating and Cooling is ready to make your home more comfortable! Included: * One year service plan including furnace checkup, AC/heat pump inspection, one service call and 10% off repairs. * UV Light + Installation - includes one year labor and parts warranty. *Lasko Circulating Box Fan *Luxury Throw Blanket Estimated Value: $500
Support Young Aspiring Actors through the Fine Arts item
Support Young Aspiring Actors through the Fine Arts item
Support Young Aspiring Actors through the Fine Arts item
Support Young Aspiring Actors through the Fine Arts
$50

Starting bid

Family Four Pack of tickets to Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy's Spring Productions at Ransburg Auditorium at the University of Indianapolis. Choice of Oliver! The Musical May 15-18 or Beetlejuice Jr. June 5-8. * Also includes a mug and CGFAA embroidered bag CGFAA, Inc. is an educational theater arts program. "We value students and want to see them grow. We don’t want a student to come into an audition and feel the fear of being cut from a show. This means we don’t cut students from the show. Everyone who auditions will be included in the show in some capacity." Estimated Value: $120
A Wheel Barrow of Booze item
A Wheel Barrow of Booze item
A Wheel Barrow of Booze
$100

Starting bid

You will have to see it to believe it! A variety of tasty temptations to wet your whistle! Oh yeah, and it comes with its own transportation!
Travel Essential Checklist covered! item
Travel Essential Checklist covered! item
Travel Essential Checklist covered! item
Travel Essential Checklist covered!
$100

Starting bid

Planning a getaway and need a travel essential refresh? This is perfect for you! Enjoy a calmer experience with noise cancelling headphones while you nap with your new travel pillow. Travel checklist complete! *Bose 700 Series Noise Cancelling Headphones *Sony XB100 Wireless Speaker *Heydey Wired Headphones *Travel Neck pillow *Convertible garment bag *Travel Cup Holder *Power Bank Estimated Value: $250
Beauty Essential Must-Haves! item
Beauty Essential Must-Haves!
$25

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with an update to your beauty routine! From hair to toe, you will be feeling beautiful all day long! *Double Ceramic Curling Iron *Hair Straightening Comb *Dermasuction Pore Cleaning Device *Native Lavender & Rose lotion *Yesto Daily Exfoliating Toner *Neutrogena Skin Treatment Estimated Value: $75

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