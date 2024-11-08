Tailgate or Hospitality Room Sponsorship Form

Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include: Parking and admission for the game and tailgate for up to 8! | Signage and recognition at sponsored tailgate suite | Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game | Company logo running on loop on jumbotron | Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email | Name on tailgate promotional flyers

Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include: Parking and admission for the game and tailgate for up to 8! | Signage and recognition at sponsored tailgate suite | Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game | Company logo running on loop on jumbotron | Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email | Name on tailgate promotional flyers

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