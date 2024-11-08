Tailgate or Hospitality Room Sponsorship Form

Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include:
Parking and admission for the game and tailgate for up to 8!
| Signage and recognition at sponsored tailgate suite
| Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game
| Company logo running on loop on jumbotron
| Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email
| Name on tailgate promotional flyers
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include:
Parking and admission for the game and tailgate for up to 8!
| Signage and recognition at sponsored tailgate suite
| Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game
| Company logo running on loop on jumbotron
| Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email
| Name on tailgate promotional flyers
Basketball Doubleheader Hospitality Suite Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include:
Admission for the game and hospitality suite for up to 8!
| Signage and recognition at sponsored hospitality suite
| Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game
| Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email
| Name on hospitality suite promotional flyers
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include:
Admission for the game and hospitality suite for up to 8!
| Signage and recognition at sponsored hospitality suite
| Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game
| Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email
| Name on hospitality suite promotional flyers
Basketball Standalone Game Hospitality Suite Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include:
Admission for the game and hospitality suite for up to 8!
| Signage and recognition at sponsored hospitality suite
| Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game
| Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email
| Name on hospitality suite promotional flyers
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include:
Admission for the game and hospitality suite for up to 8!
| Signage and recognition at sponsored hospitality suite
| Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game
| Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email
| Name on hospitality suite promotional flyers
Add a donation for Blue Tiger Athletics Club
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