Blue Tiger Athletics Club

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Blue Tiger Athletics Club

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Tailgate or Hospitality Room Sponsorship Form

Football Tailgate Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include: Parking and admission for the game and tailgate for up to 8! | Signage and recognition at sponsored tailgate suite | Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game | Company logo running on loop on jumbotron | Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email | Name on tailgate promotional flyers
Basketball Doubleheader Hospitality Suite Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include: Admission for the game and hospitality suite for up to 8! | Signage and recognition at sponsored hospitality suite | Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game | Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email | Name on hospitality suite promotional flyers
Basketball Standalone Game Hospitality Suite Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Benefits of a $500 sponsorship include: Admission for the game and hospitality suite for up to 8! | Signage and recognition at sponsored hospitality suite | Announcement recognition over the PA System during the game | Recognition in Blue Tiger Athletics Club email | Name on hospitality suite promotional flyers
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