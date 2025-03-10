Tailored Athletics Inc.'s annual March Madness fundraiser 2025
One chance of winning
$50
We are excited to announce our upcoming fundraiser to support our kids' 7-on-7 football season! This event will help cover expenses such as travel, equipment, and tournament fees.
We'd love for you to join us in making this season a success for our young athletes.
Thank you for your support!
We are excited to announce our upcoming fundraiser to support our kids' 7-on-7 football season! This event will help cover expenses such as travel, equipment, and tournament fees.
We'd love for you to join us in making this season a success for our young athletes.
Thank you for your support!
Add a donation for Tailored Athletics Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!