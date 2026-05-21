Tails And Trainers Inc

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Tails And Trainers Inc

Tails And Trainers Inc's Memberships

Full Member
$40

Renews yearly on: September 30

For those that are passionate about the organization and have a desire to see it grow. Must attend a minimum number of events and meetings to remain in good standing. You get to vote, be nominated for and hold office.

Associate Member
$20

Renews yearly on: September 30

For those that want to support the organization but don't want to be as involved. No meeting or event attendance requirements. Can not be nominated for or hold office, and do not get a vote.

Organizational Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: September 30

For other organizations that want to show the hand of support.

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