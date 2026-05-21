Tails And Trainers Inc's Memberships

Offered by
Renews yearly on: September 30
For those that are passionate about the organization and have a desire to see it grow. Must attend a minimum number of events and meetings to remain in good standing. You get to vote, be nominated for and hold office.
Renews yearly on: September 30
For those that want to support the organization but don't want to be as involved. No meeting or event attendance requirements. Can not be nominated for or hold office, and do not get a vote.
Renews yearly on: September 30
For other organizations that want to show the hand of support.
$
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