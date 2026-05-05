Tails & Treasures 2026 - Page 1

FMV: $320

💑🍷 Rubaiyat Restaurant & Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House — Romantic Escape Donated by Rubaiyat Restaurant — 117 W. Water Street, Decorah — Andy & Kim Bonnet & Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House, 104 E. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Rebound Hospitality

An unforgettable evening in the heart of downtown Decorah — dinner at one of Iowa's finest restaurants followed by a night in Decorah's most storied hotel!

Rubaiyat Restaurant is a TripAdvisor 2025 Travelers' Choice Award winner, renowned for creative cuisine, an exceptional wine list, and an intimate atmosphere perfect for a special occasion. Just steps away, the historic Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House — Decorah's living room — offers gracious hospitality and beautifully appointed rooms in a National Historic Landmark property.

In 1997, Decorah community pillar Helen Basler purchased and lovingly restored both the Hotel Winneshiek and Opera House to their original glory — preserving a piece of Decorah's soul for generations to come. Helen passed away in the spring of 2022 at the age of 98, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of generosity, vision, and love for this community. Every stay is a tribute to her remarkable gift.

This package includes: 🍷 $50 Rubaiyat gift certificate + bottle of wine 🏨 One-night stay at Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House — pick your perfect evening and make it a night to remember!

Please Note: Hotel accommodations are subject to blackout dates. Winner is responsible for applicable taxes, fees, and incidentals at check-in.

⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.