Tails & Treasures 2026 - Page 2

FMV: $3,999

🚲 Specialized Turbo Como 4.0 E-Bike Donated by Decorah Bicycles, 101 College Dr, Decorah, Iowa — Travis & Josie Greentree

Please Note: Listing is for this specific e-bike only and cannot be taken to Decorah Bicycles to exchange for cash value or a different size or model.





Meet your new favorite reason to be outside. This full-power e-bike was built for daily life — clean lines, upright comfort, and serious power. Commute, ride around town, or make up errands just to get back in the saddle.

⚡ Powerful — Turbo Full Power 2.0 motor and 710Wh battery. It's "4x You" — naturally amplifies your pedaling efforts with top speed of 28 mph.

🛋️ Smooth & Comfortable — Upright body position and smooth handling with an 80mm front suspension fork, higher volume tires, and plush suspension seatpost.

🔒 Secure — Anti-theft motor disable and lockable battery. Beat it, bandits.

🔋 Long Range — Up to 90 miles or 6.5 hours in eco mode.

📱 Smart — Real-time tuning and diagnostics.

Includes DRYTECH fenders, integrated LED lights, and rear HD rack compatible with child seats and trailers.

⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.