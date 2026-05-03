Taste of Winneshiek County Basket Raffle Tickets & Spay/Neuter Donations

1 Raffle Ticket = 1 Chance to Win!

We will add your ticket to the Wheel of Names and select the lucky winner on Sunday afternoon!





LIVE DRAWING - Join us to watch the raffle drawing Sunday afternoon at 1 pm CST.

Details available on Tails & Treasures 2026 webpage Sunday morning.





Please Note: If you would like to pay by check, please email your name, # of tickets, check#, and $ amount to [email protected], and mail check to HSNEI, 2345 Millennium Road, Decorah, Iowa 52101.





🏆 Taste of Winneshiek County Basket. A celebration of Winneshiek County! Donated by the following Winneshiek County businesses.





This basket includes:

🍷 2 bottles of award-winning wine — Winneshiek Wildberry Winery, 1966 337th Street, Decorah — Ken & Yvonne Barnes, Darla Jones & Beth Guzman

Nestled on a 160-year family farm between Decorah and Mabel, this family-owned winery specializes in award-winning fruit and Midwestern grape table wines — a true taste of Winneshiek County!

🎨 One original art print — StoryPeople, 113 E. Water Street, Decorah — Ellen Rockne

Decorah's own StoryPeople creates original art and stories designed to lift you up, spark connection, and bring beauty into everyday life.

🍔 $25 gift certificate — The Fort, 100 Oak Street, Fort Atkinson — Ron Gerleman

A Winneshiek County gem since 1972, The Fort is a beloved hometown bar and grill known for its incredible broasted chicken, legendary Flashburger, and warm small-town hospitality.

🍔 $25 gift certificate — Luigi Cuisine and Bakery, 108 W Main St, Ossian — Iris and Luis Jara

Authentic Italian comes to Ossian! Opened in January 2026, Luis and Iris Jara serve legendary made-from-scratch recipes and artisan bakery treats perfected over 15 years in New York City’s finest kitchens.

🍺 Pivo Brewery & Blepta Studios gift bundle — Pivo Blepta LLC, 101 Huber Drive, Calmar, Iowa — Sara Neuzil

A multiple GABF award-winning craft brewery and art studio nestled in the Driftless region — this bundle includes branded merchandise straight from one of Northeast Iowa's most beloved destinations!