Taste of Winneshiek County Basket Raffle Tickets & Spay/Neuter Donations

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About this raffle
1 Raffle Ticket = 1 Chance to Win!
We will add your ticket to the Wheel of Names and select the lucky winner on Sunday afternoon!
LIVE DRAWING - Join us to watch the raffle drawing Sunday afternoon at 1 pm CST.
Details available on Tails & Treasures 2026 webpage Sunday morning.
Please Note: If you would like to pay by check, please email your name, # of tickets, check#, and $ amount to [email protected], and mail check to HSNEI, 2345 Millennium Road, Decorah, Iowa 52101.
🏆 Taste of Winneshiek County Basket. A celebration of Winneshiek County! Donated by the following Winneshiek County businesses.
This basket includes:
🍷 2 bottles of award-winning wine — Winneshiek Wildberry Winery, 1966 337th Street, Decorah — Ken & Yvonne Barnes, Darla Jones & Beth Guzman
Nestled on a 160-year family farm between Decorah and Mabel, this family-owned winery specializes in award-winning fruit and Midwestern grape table wines — a true taste of Winneshiek County!
🎨 One original art print — StoryPeople, 113 E. Water Street, Decorah — Ellen Rockne
Decorah's own StoryPeople creates original art and stories designed to lift you up, spark connection, and bring beauty into everyday life.
🍔 $25 gift certificate — The Fort, 100 Oak Street, Fort Atkinson — Ron Gerleman
A Winneshiek County gem since 1972, The Fort is a beloved hometown bar and grill known for its incredible broasted chicken, legendary Flashburger, and warm small-town hospitality.
🍔 $25 gift certificate — Luigi Cuisine and Bakery, 108 W Main St, Ossian — Iris and Luis Jara
Authentic Italian comes to Ossian! Opened in January 2026, Luis and Iris Jara serve legendary made-from-scratch recipes and artisan bakery treats perfected over 15 years in New York City’s finest kitchens.
🍺 Pivo Brewery & Blepta Studios gift bundle — Pivo Blepta LLC, 101 Huber Drive, Calmar, Iowa — Sara Neuzil
A multiple GABF award-winning craft brewery and art studio nestled in the Driftless region — this bundle includes branded merchandise straight from one of Northeast Iowa's most beloved destinations!
5 Raffle Tickets = 5 Chances to Win!
We will add your ticket to the Wheel of Names and select the lucky winner on Sunday afternoon!
LIVE DRAWING - Join us to watch the raffle drawing Sunday afternoon at 1 pm CST.
Details available on Tails & Treasures 2026 webpage Sunday morning.
Please Note: If you would like to pay by check, please email your name, # of tickets, check#, and $ amount to [email protected], and mail check to HSNEI, 2345 Millennium Road, Decorah, Iowa 52101.
🏆 Taste of Winneshiek County Basket. A celebration of Winneshiek County! Donated by the following Winneshiek County businesses.
This basket includes:
🍷 2 bottles of award-winning wine — Winneshiek Wildberry Winery, 1966 337th Street, Decorah — Ken & Yvonne Barnes, Darla Jones & Beth Guzman
Nestled on a 160-year family farm between Decorah and Mabel, this family-owned winery specializes in award-winning fruit and Midwestern grape table wines — a true taste of Winneshiek County!
🎨 One original art print — StoryPeople, 113 E. Water Street, Decorah — Ellen Rockne
Decorah's own StoryPeople creates original art and stories designed to lift you up, spark connection, and bring beauty into everyday life.
🍔 $25 gift certificate — The Fort, 100 Oak Street, Fort Atkinson — Ron Gerleman
A Winneshiek County gem since 1972, The Fort is a beloved hometown bar and grill known for its incredible broasted chicken, legendary Flashburger, and warm small-town hospitality.
🍔 $25 gift certificate — Luigi Cuisine and Bakery, 108 W Main St, Ossian — Iris and Luis Jara
Authentic Italian comes to Ossian! Opened in January 2026, Luis and Iris Jara serve legendary made-from-scratch recipes and artisan bakery treats perfected over 15 years in New York City’s finest kitchens.
🍺 Pivo Brewery & Blepta Studios gift bundle — Pivo Blepta LLC, 101 Huber Drive, Calmar, Iowa — Sara Neuzil
A multiple GABF award-winning craft brewery and art studio nestled in the Driftless region — this bundle includes branded merchandise straight from one of Northeast Iowa's most beloved destinations!
🐾 HSNEI Spay/Neuter Fund — Every Dollar Counts! 🐾
Donated to the HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic — Humane Society of Northeast Iowa
One of the most impactful ways to help homeless and vulnerable pets in Northeast Iowa is to support spay and neuter services. These programs reduce overpopulation, improve animal health, and save lives—one surgery at a time. Every dollar donated to the HSNEI Spay/Neuter Fund helps provide vital services for pets whose owners might not otherwise be able to afford them.
Whether you give $5 or $500, your contribution makes a real difference and can change an animal’s life forever. No amount is too small—every gift is deeply appreciated. There’s no wrong way to give.
Suggested donation: $25 — but give what you can, give what you want, give from the heart. Together, we can make Northeast Iowa a more humane place for every cat and dog. 🐾
Donation is 100% tax deductible. Tax receipt will be sent after auction closes. Thank you for helping pets and strengthening our communities.
Please Note: If you would like to pay by check, please email your name, # of tickets, check#, and $ amount to [email protected], and mail check to HSNEI, 2345 Millennium Road, Decorah, Iowa 52101.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!