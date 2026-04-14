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Seattle Chinese School PTA

About this event

Taiwanese Snacks Pre-Order!

16245 NE 24th St

Bellevue, WA 98008, USA

統一 科學麵 (40包/箱) item
統一 科學麵 (40包/箱)
$15

一箱 : 8袋*5包=40包 (8*5pks=40pks/Box)

效期 Expiration Date：2026/05/08

來一客杯麵 - 辛辣香菇 (24杯/箱) item
來一客杯麵 - 辛辣香菇 (24杯/箱)
$60

Spicy Mushroom Flavor Instant Noodle Cup
一箱24杯 (8*3cups=24cups/Box)

效期 Expiration Date：2026/05/25

統一 阿薩姆紅茶 (12瓶/箱) item
統一 阿薩姆紅茶 (12瓶/箱)
$18

Assam Black Tea

600ml × 12 Bottles / Box

效期 Expiration Date ：2026/07/12

御茶園 冰釀綠茶 (12瓶/箱) item
御茶園 冰釀綠茶 (12瓶/箱)
$18

Ice-Brewed Green Tea

550ml × 12 Bottles / Box

效期 Expiration Date：2026/07/16

威他露 - 舒跑 (24瓶/箱) item
威他露 - 舒跑 (24瓶/箱)
$35

Super Supau Sports Drink
590mlx24Bottles/Box

效期 Expiration Date：2026/07/16

每朝健康-雙纖綠茶 (24瓶/箱) item
每朝健康-雙纖綠茶 (24瓶/箱)
$40

Every Morning Healthy Dual Fiber Green Tea

650mlx24Bottles/Box

效期 Expiration Date：2026/07/21

Add a donation for Seattle Chinese School PTA

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