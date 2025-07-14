Take A Seat Campaign

Each plaque is brushed metal with engraving. Includes 1–2 lines of custom text (name, dedication, or short message). Plaque will be mounted on back of a seat in the auditorium. As a permanent symbol of your support and community impact.
Make a bold and visible investment in our community by sponsoring a row in the TMBC Lincoln Center auditorium. As a Row Sponsor, your business or organization will be recognized with a custom endcap plaque mounted at the end of the row—offering prominent visibility and aligning your brand with creativity, opportunity, and collective impact.
This isn’t just a plaque—it’s your name leading the way, your values on display, and your legacy shaping every moment that takes the stage.
