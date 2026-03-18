Take a Walk with HUHH 5k Walk/Run

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About this event
Start/Finish Line Sponsors will receive:
● Placement on HUHH website
● Included in all event media marketing and promotions
● On-site signage placement
● Company logo on event t-shirt
● On-site sales and marketing opportunities.
● (25) Company sponsored race entries
● Recognition at 2015 HUHH Appreciation Gala.
The Warm-Up Sponsor will receive:
● Included in all event media marketing and promotions
● On-site signage placement
● Company logo on event t-shirt
● On-site sales and marketing opportunities.
● (15) Company sponsored race entries
● Recognition at 2015 HUHH Appreciation Gala.
Hospitality Sponsor will receive:
● On-site signage placement
● Company logo on event t-shirt
● On-site sales and marketing opportunities.
● (10) Company sponsored race entries.
Team Spirit Sponsor will receive:
● Company logo on event t-shirt
● On-site sales and marketing opportunities
● (5) Company sponsored race entries.
Community Sponsor will receive:
● Company logo on event t-shirt
● (2) Company sponsored race entries.
Vender Incentive/Accommodations includes:
● Donate 1-2 items to the onsite raffle. (Value up to $25.00)
● Market your product, distribute literature and sell your product.
● Recognition of your business on site
● Possible contact with over 250 individuals
Food Vender Incentive/Accommodations includes:
● Donate 1-2 items to the onsite raffle. (Value up to $25.00)
● Market your product, distribute literature and sell your product.
● Recognition of your business on site
● Possible contact with over 250 individuals
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