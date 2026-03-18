Helping Us Help Her

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Helping Us Help Her

About this event

Take a Walk with HUHH 5k Walk/Run

2971 S State Hwy 161

Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA

Start/Finish Line Sponsor
$5,000

Start/Finish Line Sponsors will receive:

● Placement on HUHH website

● Included in all event media marketing and promotions

● On-site signage placement

● Company logo on event t-shirt

● On-site sales and marketing opportunities.

● (25) Company sponsored race entries

● Recognition at 2015 HUHH Appreciation Gala.

Warm-Up Sponsor
$2,500

The Warm-Up Sponsor will receive:

● Included in all event media marketing and promotions

● On-site signage placement

● Company logo on event t-shirt

● On-site sales and marketing opportunities.

● (15) Company sponsored race entries

● Recognition at 2015 HUHH Appreciation Gala.

Hospitality Sponsor
$1,000

Hospitality Sponsor will receive:

● On-site signage placement

● Company logo on event t-shirt

● On-site sales and marketing opportunities.

● (10) Company sponsored race entries.

Team Spirit Sponsor
$500

Team Spirit Sponsor will receive:

● Company logo on event t-shirt

● On-site sales and marketing opportunities

● (5) Company sponsored race entries.

Community Sponsor
$250

Community Sponsor will receive:

● Company logo on event t-shirt

● (2) Company sponsored race entries.

Non-Food Vendor
$50

Vender Incentive/Accommodations includes:

●       Donate 1-2 items to the onsite raffle. (Value up to $25.00)

●       Market your product, distribute literature and sell your product.

●       Recognition of your business on site

●       Possible contact with over 250 individuals

Food Vendor
$100

Food Vender Incentive/Accommodations includes:

●       Donate 1-2 items to the onsite raffle. (Value up to $25.00)

●       Market your product, distribute literature and sell your product.

●       Recognition of your business on site

●       Possible contact with over 250 individuals

Add a donation for Helping Us Help Her

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