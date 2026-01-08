Green Cities Accord

Green Cities Accord

Take Climate Action – Offset Your Carbon Footprint

Carbon+ Credit item
Carbon+ Credit
$60

One Carbon+ Credit equals one metric ton of CO₂ removed from the atmosphere through verified tree planting projects.

Every Carbon+ Credit your purchase:

  • Supports local urban trees: Revenue from your purchase is reinvested into planting and maintaining trees in our communities, providing local climate and community benefits.
  • Is retired permanently: We retire the credits on your behalf, so your contribution is permanent and verifiable.
  • Comes with a certificate of impact: After your purchase, you’ll receive a certificate and digital confirmation showing the number of Carbon+ Credits retired in your name.


Add a donation for Green Cities Accord

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!