Take FLIGHT with AVi - Event Silent Auction

💇 Step Into Style – Valued at $100
Step into style with a $50 Hair Cuttery gift certificate at Haddonfield Rd, Voorhees, NJ—plus an added package of salon extras to complete your experience.
Donated by Hair Cuttery at The Ritz.
🏔️ 6 Nights, 7 Days Smoky Mountain Escape: Valued at $1,050
Enjoy a stunning getaway in this fully renovated two-bedroom, two-bath vacation rental that sleeps six and is dog-friendly. Take in endless mountain views from the covered porch, cozy up by the firepit, and let your pets play in the fenced yard. Inside, you’ll find a brand-new kitchen, updated bathrooms, stylish furnishings, and high-quality linens across three sleeping areas. Just minutes from charming Waynesville, NC, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Donated by ANOAH Enterprises. Link to listing: https://t.vrbo.io/taiB9rZeOWb
✈️ Lady Liberty Flight & Fine Dining Experience – Valued at $500
Take to the skies aboard Lady Liberty, one of only 130 Liberty XL2 aircraft still flying worldwide, expertly maintained and used by Aviation Influence, Inc. to inspire youth in aviation and STEM.
Your experience includes:
Unique Aircraft Features: Center stick controls, clamshell doors, finger brakes, and a Continental IOF-240B engine with FADEC.
Must redeem within 1 year; 25 days’ notice required for scheduling. Winner responsible for travel to Henderson-Oxford Airport (HNZ) or nearby GA airports.
Bid for a once-in-a-lifetime aviation adventure while supporting Aviation Influence, Inc.’s mission to inspire the next generation of aviators!
Donated by FunD Av Consulting and Aviation Influence.
🎓 Atlantic Cape Community College Basket – Valued at $150
Enjoy a fun basket of Atlantic Cape apparel and swag, plus a gift certificate for one hour in the Redbird flight simulator—perfect for aviation enthusiasts or anyone curious to take the controls!
Donated by Atlantic Cape Community College.
✈️ Avelo Airlines Roundtrip Package – Valued at $1,200
Win two round-trip tickets on Avelo Airlines! Each ticket includes:
Travel dates and destinations subject to Avelo Airlines availability.
Donated by Avelo Airlines.
🐾 Country Pet Lodge Gift Certificate – Valued at $100
Pamper your furry friend with a $100 gift certificate to Country Pet Lodge in Lindenwold—perfect for boarding, daycare, or grooming services.
Donated by Country Pet Lodge, Lindenwold.
📸 DJI Mavic Pro Complete Package (Gently Used) – Valued at $300
Elevate your aerial photography with this gently used DJI Mavic Pro package, including 2 batteries, the drone with all gimbal brackets, spare propellers, cables, and charger!
This aircraft is not compliant with 14 CFR Part 89 Remote ID requirements but remains a valuable tool for operations within FAA-recognized identification areas (FRIAs) or when paired with an authorized Remote ID broadcast module. Note: Buyer assumes responsibility for ensuring legal operation in accordance with current FAA guidelines.
Donated by All Above Video LLC.
✈️ Embraer Phenom 100EX Model – Valued at $125
A beautifully crafted scale model of the Embraer Phenom 100EX, perfect for aviation enthusiasts or as a unique display piece.
Donated by Sharon B. DeVivo, EdD.
💎 Gold Airplane Necklace – Valued at $100
Soar in style with this elegant gold airplane necklace, 16–18" in length, from Haddonfield Fine Jewelers—a perfect gift for aviation lovers or a dazzling addition to your jewelry collection.
Donated by Haddonfield Fine Jewelers.
💎 Sterling Silver Airplane Necklace – Valued at $100
Soar in style with this elegant Sterling Silver Airplane Necklace (16–18") from Haddonfield Fine Jewelers—a perfect gift for aviation lovers or a stunning addition to any jewelry collection.
Donated by Haddonfield Fine Jewelers.
💇 Hair Cuttery Product Gift Basket – Valued at $100
Pamper yourself with a hair product gift basket from Hair Cuttery at Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ—perfect for keeping your locks healthy and stylish.
Donated by Hair Cuttery, Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ.
📸 The Family Portrait & Hotel Experience – Valued at $3,000
Capture your family in a 14-inch textured canvas fine art portrait by world-renowned photographer Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville. Taylor’s portraits grace elegant homes worldwide, creating a lasting investment in your family history.
Your experience also includes a one-night stay at The Olde Mill Inn in the picturesque Somerset Hills of New Jersey. Nestled in the quaint hamlet of Basking Ridge, the Inn offers timeless elegance, supreme luxury, and privacy—just 90 minutes from Center City Philadelphia.
Accommodations: Rooms feature 2 full-size beds or 1 king bed, plus up to 2 cots. The hotel stay must accompany the portrait session. This package is non-transferable.
Donated by Stephen Taylor, Portrait Artist.
📸 The Legacy Couples Portrait & Hotel Stay Experience – Valued at $3,000
Celebrate your legacy with a 14-inch textured canvas fine art portrait of you and your spouse or partner, created by world-renowned photographer Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville. Taylor’s portraits are displayed in elegant homes worldwide, making each piece a timeless investment in your family history.
Your experience also includes a one-night stay at The Four Diamond Bernards Inn in the scenic New Jersey Somerset Hills. Nestled in the charming hamlet of Bernardsville, the Inn offers understated elegance, supreme luxury, and unparalleled privacy—just 30 minutes from Manhattan and 90 minutes from Center City Philadelphia.
Restrictions: The Legacy Couple must be at least 55 years old. The hotel stay must accompany the portrait session. This package is non-transferable and cannot be gifted.
Donated by Stephen Taylor, Portrait Artist.
📚 Vintage Print & Children’s Book Package – Valued at $100
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind collection of aviation-inspired and literary treasures! This package includes:
This package celebrates both aviation history and the inspiring stories of women making their mark in the skies.
Donated by Ira & Alison Weissman, Erin Murphy, and Michelle “MACE” Curran.
🍽️ A Taste of South Jersey! Restaurant Gift Certificate Package – Valued at $235
Savor the flavors of South Jersey with this collection of restaurant and eatery gift certificates, including:
Enjoy a variety of dining experiences, from classic Italian to Mediterranean delights!
Donated by participating restaurants.
✈️ 1-Hour Discovery Flight at Beyond Aviation – Valued at $230
Take to the skies with a 1-hour discovery flight at Beyond Aviation Flight School! Perfect for aspiring pilots or aviation enthusiasts, experience the thrill of flight and see the world from a whole new perspective.
Donated by Beyond Aviation Flight School.
🍧 Primo Water Ice Party Room Rental – Valued at $200
Celebrate any occasion with a $200 gift certificate for a party room rental at Primo Water Ice in Cherry Hill, NJ. Perfect for birthdays, gatherings, or special events filled with sweet treats!
Donated by Primo Water Ice, Cherry Hill, NJ.
🥪 Jersey Mike’s Catering Box for 10 – Valued at $100
Enjoy a catering box for 10 people from Jersey Mike’s at Ritz Plaza, Voorhees, NJ—perfect for office lunches, family gatherings, or any group event!
Donated by Jersey Mike’s, Ritz Plaza, Voorhees, NJ.
🏨 Springhill Suites & Shangri La Dining Experience – Valued at $350
Enjoy a one-night stay in one room at Springhill Suites, Voorhees/Mt. Laurel, NJ, along with a $50 gift certificate to Shangri La in Cherry Hill, NJ—perfect for a relaxing getaway with great dining!
Donated by Springhill Suites Voorhees/Mt. Laurel and Shangri La, Cherry Hill, NJ.
💇🍴 Style & Dine Package – Valued at $100
Treat yourself to a $50 gift certificate at Fashion Square Hair Salon in Cherry Hill, NJ, and enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 gift certificate to Norma’s Mediterranean Restaurant, also in Cherry Hill. The perfect combination of pampering and dining!
Donated by Fashion Square Hair Salon and Norma’s Mediterranean Restaurant.
✈️ SR-71 Drawing & Signed Children’s Books Package – Valued at $100
This unique bundle pairs aviation art with inspiring stories! Includes:
A perfect package for aviation enthusiasts and young readers alike!
Donated by Not-Wolf-Productions, Erin Murphy, and Michelle “MACE” Curran.
✈️ FlightSafety International Swag Package
Valued at $150
Take home a bundle of FlightSafety favorites! This aviation-themed package includes:
Perfect for aviators, aspiring pilots, or anyone who loves aviation!
Donated by FlightSafety International.
🎓🚁 Pilot Institute Part 107 Online Course + Swag
Valued at $275
Ready to become a certified drone pilot? This package includes the Part 107 Online Course from Pilot Institute — the most trusted training program for commercial drone pilots.
Your course includes:
Perfect for aspiring drone professionals or hobbyists ready to take their skills to the next level!
Donated by Pilot Institute.
💼 Titan Fuels Branded Swag Package – Valued at $300
Enjoy a premium bundle of Titan Fuels-branded goodies, perfect for work, play, or on-the-go:
A great package for fans of the brand or anyone who loves high-quality, practical swag!
Donated by Titan Fuels.
🍷🍺 Branmar Tasty Package – Valued at $100
Sip, savor, and enjoy! This package includes:
Perfect for relaxing evenings, celebrations, or sharing with friends.
Donated by Branmar.
