Take FLIGHT with AVi - Event Silent Auction

✈️ Lady Liberty Flight & Fine Dining Experience – Valued at $500

Take to the skies aboard Lady Liberty, one of only 130 Liberty XL2 aircraft still flying worldwide, expertly maintained and used by Aviation Influence, Inc. to inspire youth in aviation and STEM.

Your experience includes:

Private Flight — Scenic route over North Carolina. Enjoy as a passenger or take the controls alongside a seasoned CFI (licensed pilots or those wishing to try).

Fine Dining for Two — Choose between Raleigh’s iconic Angus Barn or Franko’s Italian Steakhouse in Franklinton, joined by the donor.

Custom Flight Polo — A keepsake from your adventure.

Unique Aircraft Features: Center stick controls, clamshell doors, finger brakes, and a Continental IOF-240B engine with FADEC.

Must redeem within 1 year; 25 days’ notice required for scheduling. Winner responsible for travel to Henderson-Oxford Airport (HNZ) or nearby GA airports.

Bid for a once-in-a-lifetime aviation adventure while supporting Aviation Influence, Inc.’s mission to inspire the next generation of aviators!

Donated by FunD Av Consulting and Aviation Influence.