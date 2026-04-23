Take it to the top- Membership

4 Sessions Per Month (1 Per Week)
Intentional, consistent training designed for progress—not burnout.
✔️ Hill Running + Performance Training
Build endurance, toughness, and discipline through real work.
✔️ Mental Wellness Integration
Each session includes access to a Life Coach or Certified Mental Performance Coach
Because physical strength means nothing without mental control.
✔️ Guided Weekly Experience
Every session includes:
- Opening Circle (intentions + connection)
- Mindset Talk (real conversations)
- Hill Workout (push past limits)
- Partner Accountability (build trust + discipline)
- Recovery + Self-Care (reset + reflect)
- Closing Huddle (growth + affirmation)
4 Sessions Per Month (1 Per Week)
Intentional, consistent training designed for progress—not burnout.
✔️ Hill Running + Performance Training
Build endurance, toughness, and discipline through real work.
✔️ Mental Wellness Integration
Each session includes access to a Life Coach or Certified Mental Performance Coach
Because physical strength means nothing without mental control.
✔️ Guided Weekly Experience
Every session includes:
- Opening Circle (intentions + connection)
- Mindset Talk (real conversations)
- Hill Workout (push past limits)
- Partner Accountability (build trust + discipline)
- Recovery + Self-Care (reset + reflect)
- Closing Huddle (growth + affirmation)