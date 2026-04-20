Take it to the top| Hill Running + Mental toughness workshop

I support R2cares mission and follow the socials @r2cares FB,IG, Youtube. I want to be on the Beyond the jersey series





Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.





EVENT DETAILS





Location: Bonnet Springs Park (near Children’s Museum)

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 7:00 AM – 7:45 AM

Cost: FREE (Donation Optional)

Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels





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❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS





Because the truth is:





~70% of kids quit sports by age 13

Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity

Mental health support is not always accessible





This workshop is about changing that narrative.