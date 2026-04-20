Take it to the top| Hill Running + Mental toughness workshop

About this event
I support R2cares mission and follow the socials @r2cares FB,IG, Youtube. I want to be on the Beyond the jersey series
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
EVENT DETAILS
Location: Bonnet Springs Park (near Children’s Museum)
Date: Saturday, April 25
Time: 7:00 AM – 7:45 AM
Cost: FREE (Donation Optional)
Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels
⸻
❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS
Because the truth is:
~70% of kids quit sports by age 13
Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity
Mental health support is not always accessible
This workshop is about changing that narrative.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
EVENT DETAILS
Location: Bonnet Springs Park (near Children’s Museum)
Date: Saturday, April 25
Time: 7:00 AM – 7:45 AM
Cost: FREE (Donation Optional)
Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels
⸻
❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS
Because the truth is:
~70% of kids quit sports by age 13
Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity
Mental health support is not always accessible
This workshop is about changing that narrative.
$
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