R2cares Inc

Hosted by

R2cares Inc

About this event

Take it to the top| Hill Running + Mental toughness workshop

400 Bonnet Spgs Blvd

Lakeland, FL 33815, USA

I support R2cares
Pay what you can

I support R2cares mission and follow the socials @r2cares FB,IG, Youtube. I want to be on the Beyond the jersey series


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


EVENT DETAILS


Location: Bonnet Springs Park (near Children’s Museum)

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 7:00 AM – 7:45 AM

Cost: FREE (Donation Optional)

Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels



❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS


Because the truth is:


~70% of kids quit sports by age 13

Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity

Mental health support is not always accessible


This workshop is about changing that narrative.

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


EVENT DETAILS


Location: Bonnet Springs Park (near Children’s Museum)

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 7:00 AM – 7:45 AM

Cost: FREE (Donation Optional)

Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels



❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS


Because the truth is:


~70% of kids quit sports by age 13

Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity

Mental health support is not always accessible


This workshop is about changing that narrative.

Add a donation for R2cares Inc

$

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