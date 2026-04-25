Take it to the top| Hill Running + Mental toughness workshop May 8th

EVENT DETAILS





🚀 TAKE IT TO THE TOP WORKSHOP

Led by Coach Flo | May 8th | Expos Juniors

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📍 Location: Lake Maude Park – Winter Haven, FL

⏰ Time: 5:45 PM – 7:15 PM





This isn’t just a workout.

This is a mindset experience.

The Take It To The Top Workshop is designed to elevate athletes from the inside out—building strength, discipline, and identity in one intentional session.

Taking place before Expos Juniors’ scheduled practice, this experience sets the tone for how athletes show up—focused, prepared, and ready to grow.





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❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS





Because the truth is:





~70% of kids quit sports by age 13

Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity

Mental health support is not always accessible





This workshop is about changing that narrative.