Take it to the top| Hill Running + Mental toughness workshop May 8th

About this event
EVENT DETAILS
Led by Coach Flo | May 8th | Expos Juniors
Powered by R2Cares
📍 Location: Lake Maude Park – Winter Haven, FL
⏰ Time: 5:45 PM – 7:15 PM
This isn’t just a workout.
This is a mindset experience.
The Take It To The Top Workshop is designed to elevate athletes from the inside out—building strength, discipline, and identity in one intentional session.
Taking place before Expos Juniors’ scheduled practice, this experience sets the tone for how athletes show up—focused, prepared, and ready to grow.
⸻
❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS
Because the truth is:
~70% of kids quit sports by age 13
Many struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity
Mental health support is not always accessible
This workshop is about changing that narrative.
EVENT DETAILS
Led by Coach Flo | May 8th | Expos Juniors
Powered by R2Cares
📍 Location: Lake Maude Park – Winter Haven, FL
⏰ Time: 5:45 PM – 7:15 PM
This isn’t just a workout.
This is a mindset experience.
The Take It To The Top Workshop is designed to elevate athletes from the inside out—building strength, discipline, and identity in one intentional session.
Taking place before Expos Juniors’ scheduled practice, this experience sets the tone for how athletes show up—focused, prepared, and ready to grow.
⸻
If you’re outside of the Expos Juniors organization, we still welcome you to come be a part of this experience. This session is open to all athletes who are ready to grow, compete, and elevate their mindset.
We’re offering a special discount for those who follow R2Cares and Coach Flo on social media. Once you’re following, simply message R2Cares to receive your discount code.
Come ready to work, learn, and take it to the next level.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!