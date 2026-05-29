R2cares Inc

Hosted by

R2cares Inc

About this event

Take it to the top| Sports + Mental toughness workshop Lakeland girls

1035 Walker Rd

Lakeland, FL 33810, USA

Community Admission — Pay What You Want
Free

Community Admission — Pay What You Want

Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.

Enjoy full access to the program and all main activities.

Includes:

  • Workshop admission
  • Baseball & softball instruction
  • Mindset session with Coach Flo & Ken Scobey
  • Recovery resources from First Gen Rehab
  • Access to R2Cares community programs
  • Opportunity to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series

EVENT DETAILS

Location: 1035 Walkerroad Lakeland Fl, 33810
Date: June 9th
Time: 
Cost: Pay What You Want (Donation Optional)
Suggested Donation: $10–$25
Who: Open to all ages

Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD

❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS

Because the truth is:

  • Nearly 70% of kids quit sports by age 13
  • Many young athletes struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity
  • Mental health support is not always accessible

This workshop is about changing that narrative — creating safe spaces, building confidence, and reminding athletes they are more than their performance.




This workshop is about changing that narrative.

Family Experience Entry for Rays 4 tickets
$50

Rays Game Fundraiser Entry — $50

Support the Mission & Win- Family Experience Initiative


Click to learn more: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/r2cares-cooperate-outing


Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.

Every $50 entry supports R2Cares programming while entering you for a chance to win:

🎟️ Four Tampa Bay Rays Tickets

Your contribution helps fund:

  • Youth programming
  • Mental wellness initiatives
  • Community outreach events
  • Future R2Cares workshops and camps

Includes:

  • Support of R2Cares community programming
  • Entry into the Tampa Bay Rays ticket giveaway
  • Opportunity to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Westside Park — 1800 Josephine St, Lakeland, FL
Date: June 9th
1 Entry Donation: $50
Who: Open to all supporters

Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD

Winner will be announced following the event.

❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS

Because the truth is:

  • Nearly 70% of kids quit sports by age 13
  • Many young athletes struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity
  • Mental health support is not always accessible

This workshop is about changing that narrative — creating safe spaces, building confidence, and reminding athletes they are more than their performance.

R2Cares Wellness Membership —
$100

Become a Member


Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.

Invest in your athlete’s growth year-round while receiving ongoing support, development, and access to the R2Cares community.

Includes:

  • Admission to this workshop
  • Access to 4 Take It To The Top workshops per month
  • Priority registration for select R2Cares events
  • Discounts on future camps and programming
  • Access to wellness, leadership, and mindset resources
  • Opportunity to connect with the R2Cares community year-round
  • Opportunity to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series

EVENT DETAILS

4 workshops monthly
Membership: $100/Month
Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels

Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD

Best Value for Families Looking for Ongoing Development

R2Cares Support- Campaign
$20

Optional Donation

Can’t Attend But Want To Support?

Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.

Every dollar helps R2Cares continue strengthening minds and empowering communities through sports, mentorship, wellness, and leadership development.

Your Donation Helps Support:

  • Youth development programs
  • Mental wellness initiatives
  • Community outreach events
  • Sports camps and workshops
  • Leadership and mentorship opportunities

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Westside Park — 1800 Josephine St, Lakeland, FL
Donation: Any Amount Appreciated

Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD

Donate Any Amount and Help Us Build Strong Minds & Strong Futures.

Add a donation for R2cares Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!