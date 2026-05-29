Take it to the top| Sports + Mental toughness workshop Lakeland girls

About this event
Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.
Enjoy full access to the program and all main activities.
Location: 1035 Walkerroad Lakeland Fl, 33810
Date: June 9th
Time:
Cost: Pay What You Want (Donation Optional)
Suggested Donation: $10–$25
Who: Open to all ages
Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD
Because the truth is:
This workshop is about changing that narrative — creating safe spaces, building confidence, and reminding athletes they are more than their performance.
This workshop is about changing that narrative.
Click to learn more: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/r2cares-cooperate-outing
Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.
Every $50 entry supports R2Cares programming while entering you for a chance to win:
🎟️ Four Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Your contribution helps fund:
Location: Westside Park — 1800 Josephine St, Lakeland, FL
Date: June 9th
1 Entry Donation: $50
Who: Open to all supporters
Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD
Winner will be announced following the event.
Because the truth is:
This workshop is about changing that narrative — creating safe spaces, building confidence, and reminding athletes they are more than their performance.
Become a Member
Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.
Invest in your athlete’s growth year-round while receiving ongoing support, development, and access to the R2Cares community.
4 workshops monthly
Membership: $100/Month
Who: Open to all ages & fitness levels
Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD
Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.
Every dollar helps R2Cares continue strengthening minds and empowering communities through sports, mentorship, wellness, and leadership development.
Location: Westside Park — 1800 Josephine St, Lakeland, FL
Donation: Any Amount Appreciated
Video Preview:
https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD
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