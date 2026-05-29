Take it to the top| Sports + Mental toughness workshop Lakeland girls

Community Admission — Pay What You Want

Support the R2Cares mission while joining a powerful community experience focused on mindset, wellness, confidence, and growth beyond the game. If you follow @R2Cares on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and want to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series, this ticket is for you.

Enjoy full access to the program and all main activities.

Includes:

Workshop admission

Baseball & softball instruction

Mindset session with Coach Flo & Ken Scobey

Recovery resources from First Gen Rehab

Access to R2Cares community programs

Opportunity to be featured in the Beyond the Jersey series

EVENT DETAILS

Location: 1035 Walkerroad Lakeland Fl, 33810

Date: June 9th

Time:

Cost: Pay What You Want (Donation Optional)

Suggested Donation: $10–$25

Who: Open to all ages

Video Preview:

https://youtube.com/shorts/rhE7uHhB6Mc?si=qOAWRiIPpQbFm4SD

❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS

Because the truth is:

Nearly 70% of kids quit sports by age 13

Many young athletes struggle with confidence, pressure, and identity

Mental health support is not always accessible

This workshop is about changing that narrative — creating safe spaces, building confidence, and reminding athletes they are more than their performance.













This workshop is about changing that narrative.