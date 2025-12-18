Hosted by

Take Me Home Silent Auction - Mardi Gras 2026

Charcuterie board and Cheese Board Deck
$75

Starting bid

VALUE - $140

*One of a kind hand-crafted charcuterie board by Juarez Industrial Designs.

*17 1/4"x9"x1"

*The Cheese Board Deck contains 50 cards that show exactly how to create charcuterie masterpieces for any occasion.

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Men's Grooming Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value - $275

*6 Bath & Body Works hair/face/

body wash

*Duke Cannon aftershave, lip balm and cologne

*Harry's shave gel

*Barrel & Oak charcoal face scrub

*Brisk beard butter & styling balm

*Method Men - shampoo, conditioner,

*Cremo shave cream

*Squatch shampoo & shave butter

*Wild Willie's pro shears

*Aceoce manicure kit

*Pinch hiking kit

*Loofah

*Gentlemen's Hardware Getaway hiking kit

*Still Austin Bourbon/Whiskey

(375 ml)

Blue/Pink/Purple/Green fused glass earrings
$25

Starting bid

VALUE - $40

Custom designed and crafted by Gift of Glass Design

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Boy and Dog Beaded Art
$75

Starting bid

VALUE - $135

Custom art handcrafted with beads. Spectacular in person.


Kitchen Basket
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $115

*4.5 QT Casserole pot

*8" & 10" Skillets

*Dish towels

*Miscellaneous kitchen gadgets & utensils

*Meat thermometer

*Set of small prep bowls

* Cutting boards


Large dog basket
$125

Starting bid

VALUE - $225

*Treat puzzle

*Air Tag with holder

*Electronic Bumer Ball

*Treats

*Chew toys

*Dog bowl scrapper

*Poop bags

*Tennis balls

*Pupsicle treat toy

*Handcrafted collars

*Swim vest & water toy


Car Care Basket
$60

Starting bid

VALUE - $110

*Rain-X headlight restorer

*Leather wipes

*Interior wipes

*Air freshener spray

*Microfiber cloths

*Kong tether

*Glass water repellant

*Armour All Protectant

*Glass wipes

*Tire gauge


Tech Package
$400

Starting bid

VALUE - $850

*iPad Air 11" M2

*Smalody speakers

*Hbodier smart door lock

*JBL Livefree NC+ TWS earbuds



Tree of Life stained glass w/ stand
$75

Starting bid

VALUE - $175

*Handcrafted by Connie Lucas - Gift of Glass Design

*10"

*Comes with stand


Mixologie Basket
$125

Starting bid

VALUE - $275

*Mini blending kit

*Sunless tanning mousse

*Body washes

*Lotions

*Perfumes

*Laundry sheets

*Men's beard oil & bar soap

*Room sprays

*Body mist

Old Austin Globe
$40

Starting bid

Saks Fifth Avenue globe of Austin from yesteryear - plays The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You!

Shades of Blue - Stained Glass w/stand
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $75

*Handcrafted by Connie Lucasa - Gift of Glass Design

*10"

*Comes with stand

Vintage Crystal Decanter - Queen Lace with Michter's Bourbon
$75

Starting bid

*Suggested value of $1,000 at The Menagerie

*Bohemian crystal decanter purchased in Austria in the 70's

*Queen Lace pattern

*Excellent condition

*Weight - 4 lbs

*Height - 11"


Onera Wimberley + Leaning Pear
$275

Starting bid

Value - $850

*One night stay (up to $750)

*Gift card to Leaning Pear (restaurant in Wimberley)

*Salt Lick Cellars BBQ Red wine

*Salt Lick Cellars BBQ White wine

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Cat Basket
$75

Starting bid

VALUE - $115

*Everything to make your cat PURRFECTLY happy!

*Bed fit for a King or Queen

*Tunnel

*Furminator

*Cat Fast Track toy

*Toy wand w/ attachments

*Catnip bubbles

*Laser light toy

*Cat food lik

*Spring swatter w/ catnip

*Bat around toys


Small Dog Basket
$100

Starting bid

VALUE - $175

*Plush dog bed

*Yeti dog bowl

*Small doggy door

*Pupsicle treat dispenser refill

*Pupsicle treat tray

*Lick pad w/ busy butter

*Kong stuffy

*Swim vest

*Swim toy

*Treats

*Handcrafted collars by Kady's Kollars

*Dog treat selfie clip for photos

Turquoise Paw Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $225

*Pendant is sterling silver and turquoise

*Necklace, earrings and bracelet include Sterling Silver, Turquoise, Dolormite Jasper, Blue Jasper and white freshwater cultured pearls

*Necklace is 13" from clasp to bottom of pendant

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Peggy the Mystery Pinata!
$200

Starting bid

Who knows????

I do but I'm not telling;)

Value - $850+

(includes $650+ in gift cards and lotto tickets)

Coach handbag - Light Camel
$125

Starting bid

VALUE - $295

*Brand new light camel color Coach purse

*Drop 13 1/2" (handles)

*13 1/2" L x 11" H x 6" W

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Blow Your Mind Deluxe Spa Basket
$125

Starting bid

VALUE - $200

*Two silk pillowcases

*Tasthrow (50"x70") super soft

*Bath & Body Works lotion

*Bath & Body Works body wash

*Bath soaks

*Bath bombs

*Gel masks

*Eye masks

*Cocokind eye cream

*Cocokind polypeptide cream

*Body exfoliator

*Lip balm

*Salt body scrub

*Facial spray

*Linen spray

*De-stress gummies

*Journal

*Melatonin patches

*Japan Sakura skincare set

*Back scratcher

*Aromatic sachets

Green luggage carry-on
$35

Starting bid

VALUE - $90

Large carry-on luggage

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Feeling lucky?!
$200

Starting bid

VALUE - $450 (total)

*2 night stay at Seven Clans Hotel for 2 guests

*Plus dinner for 2 at Big Sky Steakhouse (value - $150)

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Blue/Green Glass Earrings
$25

Starting bid

VALUE - $40

Handcrafted by Connie Lucas - Gift of Glass Design

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Horseshoe Bay Golf Package
$400

Starting bid

VALUE - $950

*1 round of golf for a foursome (shared carts included) at any of 3 Horseshoe Bay Resorts' Robert Trent Jones Sr. Championship courses

*Gratuities & incidental charges not included

*Dozen Tour-X Maxfli golf balls

*Golf towel

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Kendra Scott Trifecta
$100

Starting bid

Value - $210

*Earrings

*Bracelet

*Necklace

*CAN BE SHIPPED*

Elijah Craig Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value - $100

*Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

*Shaker

*Charcuterie board w/ accessories

*Candy dish

*Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

Crystal lamps and gift card from Crystal Works
$100

Starting bid

Value - $200

Two sizes of crystal lamps plus $75 in gift cards from Crystal Works.


