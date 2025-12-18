Take Me Home Silent Auction - Mardi Gras 2026

Hosted by
Starting bid
VALUE - $140
*One of a kind hand-crafted charcuterie board by Juarez Industrial Designs.
*17 1/4"x9"x1"
*The Cheese Board Deck contains 50 cards that show exactly how to create charcuterie masterpieces for any occasion.
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
Value - $275
*6 Bath & Body Works hair/face/
body wash
*Duke Cannon aftershave, lip balm and cologne
*Harry's shave gel
*Barrel & Oak charcoal face scrub
*Brisk beard butter & styling balm
*Method Men - shampoo, conditioner,
*Cremo shave cream
*Squatch shampoo & shave butter
*Wild Willie's pro shears
*Aceoce manicure kit
*Pinch hiking kit
*Loofah
*Gentlemen's Hardware Getaway hiking kit
*Still Austin Bourbon/Whiskey
(375 ml)
Starting bid
VALUE - $40
Custom designed and crafted by Gift of Glass Design
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
VALUE - $135
Custom art handcrafted with beads. Spectacular in person.
Starting bid
VALUE - $115
*4.5 QT Casserole pot
*8" & 10" Skillets
*Dish towels
*Miscellaneous kitchen gadgets & utensils
*Meat thermometer
*Set of small prep bowls
* Cutting boards
Starting bid
VALUE - $225
*Treat puzzle
*Air Tag with holder
*Electronic Bumer Ball
*Treats
*Chew toys
*Dog bowl scrapper
*Poop bags
*Tennis balls
*Pupsicle treat toy
*Handcrafted collars
*Swim vest & water toy
Starting bid
VALUE - $110
*Rain-X headlight restorer
*Leather wipes
*Interior wipes
*Air freshener spray
*Microfiber cloths
*Kong tether
*Glass water repellant
*Armour All Protectant
*Glass wipes
*Tire gauge
Starting bid
VALUE - $850
*iPad Air 11" M2
*Smalody speakers
*Hbodier smart door lock
*JBL Livefree NC+ TWS earbuds
Starting bid
VALUE - $175
*Handcrafted by Connie Lucas - Gift of Glass Design
*10"
*Comes with stand
Starting bid
VALUE - $275
*Mini blending kit
*Sunless tanning mousse
*Body washes
*Lotions
*Perfumes
*Laundry sheets
*Men's beard oil & bar soap
*Room sprays
*Body mist
Starting bid
Saks Fifth Avenue globe of Austin from yesteryear - plays The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You!
Starting bid
VALUE - $75
*Handcrafted by Connie Lucasa - Gift of Glass Design
*10"
*Comes with stand
Starting bid
*Suggested value of $1,000 at The Menagerie
*Bohemian crystal decanter purchased in Austria in the 70's
*Queen Lace pattern
*Excellent condition
*Weight - 4 lbs
*Height - 11"
Starting bid
Value - $850
*One night stay (up to $750)
*Gift card to Leaning Pear (restaurant in Wimberley)
*Salt Lick Cellars BBQ Red wine
*Salt Lick Cellars BBQ White wine
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
VALUE - $115
*Everything to make your cat PURRFECTLY happy!
*Bed fit for a King or Queen
*Tunnel
*Furminator
*Cat Fast Track toy
*Toy wand w/ attachments
*Catnip bubbles
*Laser light toy
*Cat food lik
*Spring swatter w/ catnip
*Bat around toys
Starting bid
VALUE - $175
*Plush dog bed
*Yeti dog bowl
*Small doggy door
*Pupsicle treat dispenser refill
*Pupsicle treat tray
*Lick pad w/ busy butter
*Kong stuffy
*Swim vest
*Swim toy
*Treats
*Handcrafted collars by Kady's Kollars
*Dog treat selfie clip for photos
Starting bid
VALUE - $225
*Pendant is sterling silver and turquoise
*Necklace, earrings and bracelet include Sterling Silver, Turquoise, Dolormite Jasper, Blue Jasper and white freshwater cultured pearls
*Necklace is 13" from clasp to bottom of pendant
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
Who knows????
I do but I'm not telling;)
Value - $850+
(includes $650+ in gift cards and lotto tickets)
Starting bid
VALUE - $295
*Brand new light camel color Coach purse
*Drop 13 1/2" (handles)
*13 1/2" L x 11" H x 6" W
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
VALUE - $200
*Two silk pillowcases
*Tasthrow (50"x70") super soft
*Bath & Body Works lotion
*Bath & Body Works body wash
*Bath soaks
*Bath bombs
*Gel masks
*Eye masks
*Cocokind eye cream
*Cocokind polypeptide cream
*Body exfoliator
*Lip balm
*Salt body scrub
*Facial spray
*Linen spray
*De-stress gummies
*Journal
*Melatonin patches
*Japan Sakura skincare set
*Back scratcher
*Aromatic sachets
Starting bid
VALUE - $90
Large carry-on luggage
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
VALUE - $450 (total)
*2 night stay at Seven Clans Hotel for 2 guests
*Plus dinner for 2 at Big Sky Steakhouse (value - $150)
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
VALUE - $40
Handcrafted by Connie Lucas - Gift of Glass Design
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
VALUE - $950
*1 round of golf for a foursome (shared carts included) at any of 3 Horseshoe Bay Resorts' Robert Trent Jones Sr. Championship courses
*Gratuities & incidental charges not included
*Dozen Tour-X Maxfli golf balls
*Golf towel
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
Value - $210
*Earrings
*Bracelet
*Necklace
*CAN BE SHIPPED*
Starting bid
Value - $100
*Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
*Shaker
*Charcuterie board w/ accessories
*Candy dish
*Jalapeno Pepper Jelly
Starting bid
Value - $200
Two sizes of crystal lamps plus $75 in gift cards from Crystal Works.
