Take me out to the ball game!

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About this raffle
Enter for your chance to watch the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins in an incredible game-day experience!
📅 Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM
🪑 Seats:
Section 217 • Row F • Seats 12 & 13
(Home Plate Club Seating)
These premium seats include:
✨ Padded seats
🥤 Drink voucher
🍹 Access to a private bar
🍔 In-seat service during the game
🎁 Bonus Giants Swag Included:
👕 XL Giants Hawaiian Shirt
👕 Medium Giants Hawaiian Shirt
🧦 2 Large Giants Socks
🧙 Hunter Pence Gnome
⚾ Heliot Ramos Bobblehead
🍹 Logan Webb Tiki Mug
💰 Total Prize Value: $300
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