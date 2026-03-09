Take me out to the ball game!

Enter for your chance to watch the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins in an incredible game-day experience!

📅 Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM

🪑 Seats:

Section 217 • Row F • Seats 12 & 13

(Home Plate Club Seating)

These premium seats include:

✨ Padded seats

🥤 Drink voucher

🍹 Access to a private bar

🍔 In-seat service during the game

🎁 Bonus Giants Swag Included:

👕 XL Giants Hawaiian Shirt

👕 Medium Giants Hawaiian Shirt

🧦 2 Large Giants Socks

🧙 Hunter Pence Gnome

⚾ Heliot Ramos Bobblehead

🍹 Logan Webb Tiki Mug

💰 Total Prize Value: $300