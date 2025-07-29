Lapd Devonshire Police Activity League Supporters
Take Me Out To The Ball Game Bingo Night
8721 Wilbur Ave
Northridge, CA 91324, USA
General Admission
$30
Grants access to the event
4 rounds of bingo + a bonus "extra inning" round
Food and Drink Tickets
Grants access to the event
4 rounds of bingo + a bonus "extra inning" round
Food and Drink Tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Minor League Sponsorship
$500
Grants access to 5 bingo players
10 Raffle Tickets
Food and Drink Tickets
Logo on Promotional Materials
Shoutout during the event
Grants access to 5 bingo players
10 Raffle Tickets
Food and Drink Tickets
Logo on Promotional Materials
Shoutout during the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Major League Sponsorship
$1,000
Grants access to 10 bingo players
25 Raffle Tickets
Food and 5 extra drink tickets
Logo on promotional materials
Premium recognition at the event
Grants access to 10 bingo players
25 Raffle Tickets
Food and 5 extra drink tickets
Logo on promotional materials
Premium recognition at the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout