Take Your Best Shot 25

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event for 4 shooters and includes lunch. You will receive 4 tickets for your team. Bring tickets to registration to check in. Mandatory safety meeting at 9:00am. Thank you.
Grants entry for 1 shooter to the event and includes lunch. You will receive 1 ticket. Please bring this ticket to check in at registration. Mandatory safety meeting at 9:00am. Thank you.
You can purchase a maximum of 4 mulligans. Bring this ticket to registration to exchange for your mulligan coupon(s). You can then use your mulligan on the range if you need to take a mulligan.
If you purchase a flurry, bring this ticket to registration to exchange for your Flurry coupon.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!