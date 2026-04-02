TAKEOUT ONLY BBQ Night at Box Lunch

About this event
BBQ pulled chicken and ribs.
Includes corn, baked beans, coleslaw, and cornbread.
Served with a non-alcoholic drink, brownie dessert (with whipped cream and sprinkles).
Choice of BBQ pulled chicken or ribs.
Includes corn, baked beans, coleslaw, and cornbread.
Served with a non-alcoholic drink, brownie dessert (with whipped cream and sprinkles).
Hot dog and corn.
Served with a drink, brownie dessert (with whipped cream and sprinkles), and watermelon.
$
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