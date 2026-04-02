TCS 5th & 6th Grade Fundraiser

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TCS 5th & 6th Grade Fundraiser

About this event

TAKEOUT ONLY BBQ Night at Box Lunch

334 Commercial St

Provincetown, MA 02657, USA

TAKEOUT Adult Prix Fixe Meal - Combo Plate
$40

BBQ pulled chicken and ribs.

Includes corn, baked beans, coleslaw, and cornbread.

Served with a non-alcoholic drink, brownie dessert (with whipped cream and sprinkles).

TAKEOUT Adult Prix Fixe Meal
$30

Choice of BBQ pulled chicken or ribs.

Includes corn, baked beans, coleslaw, and cornbread.

Served with a non-alcoholic drink, brownie dessert (with whipped cream and sprinkles).

TAKEOUT Kids Prix Fixe Meal
$20

Hot dog and corn.

Served with a drink, brownie dessert (with whipped cream and sprinkles), and watermelon.

Add a donation for TCS 5th & 6th Grade Fundraiser

$

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