Takeroot Chuseok Festival

Sprout Keychain item
Sprout Keychain
$15

Handcrafted macramé keychain inspired by our Sprout Fund, symbolizing growth and supporting immigrant women on their journey forward.

Sprout Coaster item
Sprout Coaster
$20

Handwoven Sprout Coaster, designed to symbolize growth and new beginnings. Each piece supports the Sprout Fund, empowering immigrant women to flourish.

Korean Calligraphy (Framed) item
Korean Calligraphy (Framed)
$40

Handcrafted Korean calligraphy created by artist Moonjung Park, blending tradition and artistry. This work supports the Sprout Fund, empowering immigrant women to grow and thrive.

Korean Calligraphy (Not framed) item
Korean Calligraphy (Not framed)
$25

Handcrafted Korean calligraphy created by artist Moonjung Park, blending tradition and artistry. This work supports the Sprout Fund, empowering immigrant women to grow and thrive.

Korean Utensil Rest (Set of 2) item
Korean Utensil Rest (Set of 2)
$50

Set of two Korean utensil rests that combine tradition with functionality. Each purchase supports the Sprout Fund, helping immigrant women grow and thrive.

Korean Knot Keychain item
Korean Knot Keychain
$15

Handmade Korean Knot Keychain, crafted with traditional artistry to symbolize luck, connection, and harmony. Each purchase supports the Sprout Fund, empowering immigrant women to grow and thrive.

