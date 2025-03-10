Taking an Aim at Child Abuse Brunch & Raffle

Grants entry to the event for two seats, two brunch meals and one raffle entry for a .38 Smith & Wesson.
Grants entry to the event for two seats, two brunch meals and one raffle entry for a .38 Smith & Wesson.
Gold Admission
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Grants premium entry with the following: 4 seats, 4 brunch meals, 5 raffle entries for a .38 Smith & Wesson, sponsorship of 2 police officers for shooting competition, event recognition on signage, appeal and social media, and 2 ball caps. Proceeds from the funds raised will benefit CAFS, a 501(c)3 organization. Letter available upon request.
Grants premium entry with the following: 4 seats, 4 brunch meals, 5 raffle entries for a .38 Smith & Wesson, sponsorship of 2 police officers for shooting competition, event recognition on signage, appeal and social media, and 2 ball caps. Proceeds from the funds raised will benefit CAFS, a 501(c)3 organization. Letter available upon request.
Platinum Adminssion
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Grants premium entry with the following: 8 seats, 8 brunch meals, 10 raffle entries for a .38 Smith & Wesson, sponsorship of 4 police officers for shooting competition , event recognition on signage, appeal and social media and 4 ball caps. Proceeds from the funds raised will benefit CAFS, a 501(c)3 organization. Letter available upon request.
Grants premium entry with the following: 8 seats, 8 brunch meals, 10 raffle entries for a .38 Smith & Wesson, sponsorship of 4 police officers for shooting competition , event recognition on signage, appeal and social media and 4 ball caps. Proceeds from the funds raised will benefit CAFS, a 501(c)3 organization. Letter available upon request.