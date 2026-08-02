Takisha A. Davis Scholarship Stipend Contest 2026 (copy)

Amani Andrade, a graduating senior from Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, is preparing to continue her educational journey at Tuskegee University (AL). Throughout high school, Amani has distinguished herself as a dedicated scholar, servant leader, and advocate for her community. As a member of Brooks Varsity Cheer, she helped lead a team of 20 athletes to achieve 4 Chicago Public School City Championships, 2 National Championships, and 2 IHSA qualifications, demonstrating exceptional discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.





Amani also co-founded the African and Caribbean Alliance, leading an organization of more than 50 students and hosting cultural events that celebrated and elevated African and Caribbean voices while fostering unity and belonging within her school community. Through the National Honor Society, she upheld the highest standards of academic excellence, tutoring peers and leading service initiatives that positively impacted both her school and local community. Her involvement in the Medical Club connected more than 70 students with healthcare mentors and resources, reflecting her passion for medicine and advocacy.





Committed to uplifting others, Amani served as a mentor through BeMentees, volunteered through the Service Club, represented the student body as a Student Ambassador, and was selected to serve on the Brooks Principal Student Advisory Council, where she helped organize major school initiatives and amplify student voices. Beyond the classroom, she expanded her healthcare knowledge through Physical Therapy Shadowing, observing and assisting in outpatient rehabilitation sessions, and as a Chicago MedCEEP Summer Pipeline Scholar, gaining clinical exposure and mentorship from University of Chicago physicians.





During the summer, Amani dedicated herself to mentoring youth through ChiTown Champions Tumbling, guiding children ages 3–12 in leadership, confidence, and personal development. Her outstanding commitment earned her the organization's highest leadership award among 80 participants. Amani's perseverance, compassion, and unwavering commitment to excellence embody the qualities of a future healthcare professional and servant leader. We proudly celebrate this remarkable scholar and look forward to the incredible impact she will make as she begins her next chapter at Tuskegee University.