Takisha A. Davis Scholarship Stipend Contest 2026 (copy)

About this shop
Amani Andrade, a graduating senior from Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, is preparing to continue her educational journey at Tuskegee University (AL). Throughout high school, Amani has distinguished herself as a dedicated scholar, servant leader, and advocate for her community. As a member of Brooks Varsity Cheer, she helped lead a team of 20 athletes to achieve 4 Chicago Public School City Championships, 2 National Championships, and 2 IHSA qualifications, demonstrating exceptional discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.
Amani also co-founded the African and Caribbean Alliance, leading an organization of more than 50 students and hosting cultural events that celebrated and elevated African and Caribbean voices while fostering unity and belonging within her school community. Through the National Honor Society, she upheld the highest standards of academic excellence, tutoring peers and leading service initiatives that positively impacted both her school and local community. Her involvement in the Medical Club connected more than 70 students with healthcare mentors and resources, reflecting her passion for medicine and advocacy.
Committed to uplifting others, Amani served as a mentor through BeMentees, volunteered through the Service Club, represented the student body as a Student Ambassador, and was selected to serve on the Brooks Principal Student Advisory Council, where she helped organize major school initiatives and amplify student voices. Beyond the classroom, she expanded her healthcare knowledge through Physical Therapy Shadowing, observing and assisting in outpatient rehabilitation sessions, and as a Chicago MedCEEP Summer Pipeline Scholar, gaining clinical exposure and mentorship from University of Chicago physicians.
During the summer, Amani dedicated herself to mentoring youth through ChiTown Champions Tumbling, guiding children ages 3–12 in leadership, confidence, and personal development. Her outstanding commitment earned her the organization's highest leadership award among 80 participants. Amani's perseverance, compassion, and unwavering commitment to excellence embody the qualities of a future healthcare professional and servant leader. We proudly celebrate this remarkable scholar and look forward to the incredible impact she will make as she begins her next chapter at Tuskegee University.
Gregorio Armand is preparing to continue his educational journey at St. Philip’s College (TX) after graduating from Samuel Clemens High School. Throughout his high school career, Gregorio distinguished himself as a well-rounded leader, scholar, entrepreneur, and servant leader. He dedicated four years to the Clemens High School Band as a Drumline Member, performing at football games, pep rallies, parades, and UIL competitions, while also serving as a percussionist in the prestigious Wind Ensemble. His passion for music led him to participate in the Florida A&M University Band Camp and Southern University Band Camp, strengthening his appreciation for HBCU traditions and excellence.
Gregorio further demonstrated leadership through four years of Student Council, helping organize major school events, pep rallies, homecoming activities, and community fundraisers. Through the Clemens Broadcast Network (CBN), he served as a Co-Producer and Host of the weekly show Trying Something New, where he interviewed students, highlighted school organizations, and celebrated the accomplishments of his peers. He also excelled athletically as a member of both the Freshman and Varsity Basketball Teams.
His outstanding character and school spirit earned him the distinction of being named the 2025 Homecoming Duke, representing his classmates with pride and leadership. Gregorio was also selected as the Winner of Mr. Congeniality and crowned Mr. Buff, rising above 25 contestants through a combination of interviews and votes from students and staff, reflecting the respect, confidence, kindness, and integrity he consistently displays.
Beyond the classroom, Gregorio has remained deeply committed to service and personal growth through 11 years of involvement at Resurrection Baptist Church and four years in the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Alpha G.E.N.T.S. Mentoring Program. Through these experiences, he engaged in leadership development opportunities focused on financial literacy, mental health awareness, community service, scholarship preparation, entrepreneurship, CPR certification, civics education, HBCU awareness, and college readiness.
Gregorio's entrepreneurial spirit is equally impressive. He founded Botched Customs, designing and delivering custom apparel throughout the San Antonio area, and launched Peer Pressure Wash, providing pressure washing services for homes and businesses. He balanced these ventures while working as a scoreboard operator, assisting with Airbnb cleaning services, maintaining a demanding 25+ hour work schedule at Chipotle, and competing for six years in AAU Basketball, traveling to tournaments across the country.
Gregorio's journey is a testament to resilience, leadership, entrepreneurship, faith, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We proudly celebrate this exceptional scholar and look forward to the positive impact he will continue to make as he begins this exciting new chapter at St. Philip's College.
Crofton High School JV Cheerleading - Cheerleader 9, Crofton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball - Team Manager 10, 11, 12, Crofton High School Track & Field - Team Manager 9, Crofton High School Girls Varsity Basketball - Team Manager 10, Crofton High School National Honor Society - 11, 12, Crofton High School Black Student Union,- Co-President, Planning Committee Chair, Social Media Manager 9,10,11,12, Crofton High School African Student Association Event Coordinator 11,12
Cassidy Blake is preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter as they continue their educational journey at North Carolina A&T State University in North Carolina. A dedicated student at East Mecklenburg High School, Cassidy has distinguished themselves through leadership, service, and active involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Their commitment to excellence is reflected through participation in the Diamond Stars Club, serving as an East Meck Ambassador, and competing as a member of both the Women's Varsity Wrestling Team and Women's Varsity Golf Team, demonstrating versatility, discipline, and determination. Beyond school, Cassidy has further invested in personal growth and community impact through the Emerging Leaders Program/Two Six Project, developing leadership skills and a passion for service. We proudly celebrate Cassidy's perseverance, character, and unwavering commitment to achieving their goals, and we look forward to the positive impact they will make as an HBCU scholar and future leader.
T’Asia Blissett is preparing to continue her educational journey at Coahoma Community College (MS) after graduating from Gentry High School. Throughout her high school career, T’Asia has demonstrated dedication, leadership, and school spirit through her involvement in band, color guard, tennis, and drama club, balancing academics with a wide range of extracurricular activities. Beyond the classroom, she has shown a heart for service by volunteering with SHEMITE, where she helps distribute school supplies and provide meals to children and families in need during the summer months. Her willingness to uplift others while pursuing her own goals reflects her compassion, resilience, and commitment to making a positive impact in her community. We proudly celebrate T’Asia Blissett for her perseverance, servant leadership, and commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of her educational journey.
Nicholas Boone is preparing to continue his educational journey at Morgan State University (MD). A proud student of Bowie High School, Nicholas has demonstrated leadership, discipline, and a commitment to excellence through his involvement in Chess Club, Piano, Yearbook, Football, and Baseball. Beyond the classroom, he has dedicated his time to serving and uplifting others through programs such as the Exelon Foundation Boys to STEM Academy, where he expanded his knowledge and passion for STEM, and as an Exelon Foundation STEM Ambassador, inspiring peers to explore opportunities in science and technology. Nicholas has also contributed to his community through Prince George’s County Park and Planning, Project Enrich through the Gamma Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and by faithfully serving as a Church Usher at Woodstream Church. His well-rounded achievements, spirit of service, and determination reflect the qualities of a future leader, and we proudly celebrate Nicholas's perseverance and commitment to excellence as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.
Robert F. Frisby Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS)
Frederick Douglass High School Varsity Football Team (Captain)
Frederick Douglass High School Varsity Wrestling Team (Captain)
Frederick Douglass High School Varsity Track Team
Frederick Douglass High School Peer Forward
Frederick Douglass High School International Baccalaureate (IB) Ambassador
Frederick Douglass High School Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO)
Vivian Chira is preparing to continue her educational journey. A student of Lee’s Summit North High School, Vivian has demonstrated leadership, determination, and school spirit through her involvement in DECA, the Black Student Union, Speech and Debate, Girls Flag Football, and the National Honor Society. These experiences have allowed her to strengthen her communication skills, advocate for others, excel academically, and contribute as both a leader and team player. Beyond the classroom, Vivian has extended her commitment to personal growth and community engagement through her participation in Cotillion, further developing the poise, service-mindedness, and character that will guide her future success. We celebrate Vivian's perseverance, leadership, and commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter at Morgan State University.
Mari'el Curb is preparing to continue her educational journey at Tuskegee University (AL). A student of Lindblom Math and Science Academy, Mari'el has demonstrated exceptional leadership, curiosity, and dedication through her involvement in a variety of academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities. Through NSBE Jr., she explored engineering careers by engaging with professionals, participating in Q&A sessions, and gaining valuable interview and senior-year advice. As a member of the Swim Team, she competed in freestyle events and relays, showcasing discipline and teamwork. Her participation in Robotics allowed her to develop technical skills in CAD and CAM design, build and maintain competition robots, and work collaboratively under pressure. As part of the Color Guard, Mari'el dedicated countless hours to practices and performances, including competing alongside more than 200 teams in Colorado and performing at special events such as military balls and graduation ceremonies. Outside of school, she expanded her impact through A.C.E., where she worked with industry professionals to design a community center project, and through Chicago Scholars, which provided mentorship and college-readiness support for academically ambitious students. Through Genesys Works, she completed a rigorous summer program focused on professional and technical skills and participated in college and career workshops. She also gained real-world experience as a West Monroe Intern, assisting the IT team with infrastructure support, troubleshooting technology issues, and gaining exposure to ServiceNow operations. Additionally, Mari'el has served her community as a volunteer with the Touch Gift Foundation, helping organize and distribute food and essential items to neighborhood families in need. We celebrate this scholar's perseverance, leadership, and commitment to excellence
Donna-Lee Dawes is preparing to continue her educational journey at Morgan State University (MD). A student of Boynton Beach Community High School, Donna-Lee has distinguished herself as a dedicated leader through her involvement in the Boynton Aerospace Science Academy (BASA) Choice Program, where she served as both President and Student Director. In these roles, she managed and mentored fellow students, helped connect peers with valuable internship and employment opportunities, and successfully organized and executed academy events that fostered growth and career readiness. Beyond the classroom, Donna-lee expanded her passion for science and innovation through hands-on experiences as a Research Intern at Loggerhead Marinelife Center and an Intern with Gulfstream Aerospace, gaining invaluable exposure to marine conservation and the aerospace industry. We celebrate Donna-lee's perseverance, leadership, and commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of her academic journey.
Ethan Dean is preparing to continue his educational journey at Tuskegee University (AL). A student at New World School of the Arts, Ethan has distinguished himself as a dynamic leader, artist, mentor, and advocate committed to uplifting those around him. He currently serves as the President of the Black Student Union, recently earning re-election for a second term, where he promotes cultural awareness, student engagement, and leadership development within his school community. Ethan is also an active member of FBLA and the National Honor Society, while pursuing his passion for the performing arts through theater productions such as Machinal and Urinetown: The Musical. Beyond the classroom, Ethan's impact extends throughout his community. He has served as both Local Chapter Chaplain and National Chaplain for Top Teens of America, is the re-elected President of the NAACP Youth Council, and serves as Vice President of the Miami Chapter of Kappa League. Dedicated to empowering the next generation, he founded Project LEAD, a mentorship initiative that equips boys ages 8–16 with leadership, communication, and teamwork skills. This year, Ethan also became a published author with his children's book, The Brown Boy Chronicles: They're Not Like Me, which reflects on navigating identity and belonging. In his faith community at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith, he serves as a Youth Ambassador, anchor for the Joshua Generation News Team, leader of the youth praise team, and member and leader of the mime ministry. Further demonstrating his commitment to service, Ethan became a licensed minister this year. He continues to shine artistically as well, portraying a lead role in Purple Grooves: A Funky Tragedy, featured in the 2025 Miami Film Festival's Florida Student Film CinemaSlam Competition. We celebrate Ethan's remarkable perseverance, leadership, creativity, and unwavering dedication to excellence as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.
Aissata Deh is preparing to continue her educational journey at Spelman College (GA). A student of City University School of Liberal Arts, Aissata has distinguished herself as a dynamic leader and engaged scholar through her involvement in numerous school organizations. She serves as President of the Student Government Association, demonstrating a strong commitment to advocacy and student leadership. Her dedication extends to the Senior Committee, Scholar Ambassadors, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Basketball Management, Peer Mentoring, Theatre Club, Zumba Club, and the City University Choir, reflecting her diverse talents and passion for service, the arts, and community building. Beyond the classroom, Aissata continues to make a meaningful impact through organizations such as Memphis Challenge and Y-Achievers, while volunteering with the Influence1 Foundation, M.R. Davis Library, FedEx Forum, and as a Student Mentor. She has also taken the initiative to organize community food and hygiene drives, exemplifying compassion, leadership, and a deep commitment to uplifting others. We celebrate Aissata's perseverance, servant leadership, and unwavering dedication to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter at Spelman College.
Caesar Draper is preparing to continue his educational journey at North Carolina Central University (NC). A student of Martinsville High School, Caesar has demonstrated outstanding leadership and school spirit through his involvement in several organizations. As an active member of the Marching Band, he has participated in performances and fundraising efforts, including fruit sales and event parking initiatives. He is also a member of the Spirit Club, enthusiastically supporting his school's athletic programs during basketball season. Through the Performing Arts program, Caesar has showcased his creativity and dedication by acting in productions, helping direct plays, and contributing to stagecraft and prop building. Beyond the classroom, Caesar continues to make a meaningful impact in his community. He serves on the Harvest Youth Board, helping organize large-scale events such as the Books and Bunnies program and the Thanksgiving Eve dinner. He is also a member of the Youth Advisory Committee and serves as an Upward Bound Student Advocate, representing and supporting fellow students in college-readiness initiatives. In addition, Caesar volunteers with the Danville River Association, participating in community clean-up projects that promote environmental stewardship. We celebrate Caesar's perseverance, leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to excellence as he embarks on this exciting next chapter of his academic journey.
Aislinn Gilchrist is preparing to continue her educational journey at Albany State University (GA). A student of Douglas County High School, Aislinn has demonstrated leadership and a commitment to service through her involvement in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Becca's Closet, and Anchor Club. Beyond the classroom, she has made a meaningful impact in her community as an active member of the Rhoer Club of the Eta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., where she served as Treasurer (2024–2025) and currently serves as President (2025–2026), showcasing her dedication to leadership and service. She has also been involved with the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta as an Ambassador, further reflecting her passion for empowering others and giving back to her community. We celebrate Aislinn's perseverance, leadership, and commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.
Aniyah Green is preparing to continue her educational journey at Prairie View A&M University (TX). A student of Liberty Eylau High School, Aniyah has demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication through her involvement in numerous school organizations. She has been a member of the Drill Team for three years and served as Co-Captain for one year, showcasing her ability to lead, motivate, and coordinate with her peers. Aniyah has also been an active member of the National Honor Society (NHS) for three years and the Interact Club for three years, while dedicating six years of service to Student Council (STUCO) and participating in her school's Leadership Program for two years. Beyond the classroom, she has remained committed to serving her community through the Top Teens Program for four years, where she served as Assistant Recording Secretary for two years. Through her academic achievement, leadership, and service to others, Aniyah exemplifies perseverance, character, and a steadfast commitment to excellence as she prepares to embark on this exciting new chapter at Prairie View A&M University.
Cyani Ingram is preparing to continue her educational journey at Prairie View A&M University (TX). A student at James Madison High School, Cyani has demonstrated leadership, dedication, and a strong commitment to excellence through her involvement in numerous academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities. She is a proud member of the National Honor Society and PALS (Peers Assistance Leadership), where she serves as a positive role model and mentor to her peers. Through the school's Agricultural Program, Cyani has developed responsibility and discipline by raising swine, gaining valuable hands-on experience and leadership skills. She is also a dedicated student-athlete, competing on both the Varsity Volleyball Team and Varsity Track Team, exemplifying teamwork, perseverance, and determination. Outside of school, Cyani continues to excel as a member of the San Antonio Elite Club AAU Volleyball Team and through her involvement with The Lemonade Circle, further demonstrating her commitment to community engagement and personal growth. We celebrate this scholar's perseverance, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter at Prairie View A&M University.
Jakera Ivory is preparing to continue her educational journey at Alabama A&M University (AL). A proud student of Kemper County High School, Jakera has distinguished herself as a dedicated leader and scholar through her involvement in several prestigious organizations. She is a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), serves as Vice President of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), and holds the role of President of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). She also previously served as Parliamentarian for HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), demonstrating her commitment to leadership and service across multiple disciplines. Beyond the classroom, Jakera extends her impact to her community as Secretary of the Scooba Mayor Youth Council, where she actively contributes to youth engagement and civic initiatives. We celebrate Jakera's perseverance, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter at Alabama A&M University.
Alexandria Jenkins, a graduating senior at Making Waves Academy, is preparing to continue her educational journey at Howard University (DC). Throughout high school, Alexandria has exemplified leadership, service, and determination. She has been an active member of the Black Student Union for four years, currently serving as Vice President, where she helps plan meetings, organize cultural events, and foster unity and inclusion within her school community. As the former Co-Captain of the Varsity Basketball Team, she played a pivotal role in leading her team to league and tournament championships while demonstrating integrity, teamwork, and resilience both on and off the court. Beyond the classroom, Alexandria continues to make an impact as Vice President of the College Bound Academy Program, supporting African American and underserved students through mentorship and college readiness initiatives. She is also involved with Black Owned Project 365, promoting community empowerment and support for small businesses, and is a member of NAUI (National Association of Underwater Instructors), where she earned her scuba diving certification, reflecting her courage and willingness to embrace new challenges. Through regular participation in outreach efforts within her congregation, Alexandria embodies a deep commitment to service, leadership, and uplifting others. We celebrate her perseverance, dedication, and commitment to excellence as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.
Corynn Keck is preparing to continue their educational journey at Hampton University (VA). A student of Lake Norman Charter HS, Corynn has demonstrated leadership through involvement in the Varsity Women’s Basketball Team, Member 8/2023 - Present
Varsity Track Team Team Member 8/2024 - Present
Black Student Union Member 8/2023 - Present
NAACP Student Club Member 8/2023 - Present Outside of school, they have contributed through Queen City Jack and Jill Teen Vice President 6/1/25-5/31/26
Queen City Jack and Jill Recording Secretary 6/1/24-5/31/25
Mid Atlantic Regional Jack and Jill of America Regional Nominating Committee 6/1/25-5/21/26. We celebrate this scholar's perseverance and commitment to excellence.
Nasir Muhammad is preparing to continue his educational journey at Morehouse College (GA). A student of Muhammad University of Islam, Nasir exemplifies the power of servant leadership and quiet determination. Outside of school, he has been actively involved with the Kappa Leadership Institute of Chicago, a mentorship and leadership development program dedicated to fostering academic success, community engagement, and personal growth among young men. Through this organization, Nasir has participated in meaningful community service initiatives, including volunteering at food distribution events that provided turkeys, canned goods, and essential items to families in need. His experiences have strengthened his commitment to responsibility, discipline, accountability, and service, while connecting him with mentors and peers who inspire excellence. Nasir leads by example, stepping up when needed and demonstrating that impactful leadership often begins with humility and a heart for others. We celebrate this scholar's perseverance, character, and commitment to making a positive difference in his community.
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