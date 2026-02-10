Cannavetlive Corp

Hosted by

Cannavetlive Corp

About this event

Talent Casting Call @ Abe’s

4709 Airport Blvd

Austin, TX 78751, USA

General Admission
$5

You gain access to the event and 2 raffle tickets for our TOP of the hour raffle for prizes ranging from $50-$250 in value.

Also you get two free Connoisseur Cup Judging cards and a small gift compliments of DTS HEMP.

Additional TCCCup Judging Card
$5

Want to judge more than one product? Purchase as many as you desire. 2 per card.

Vendor Space (RETAIL / FOOD -Non Plant)
$100

Vendor space (limited space)

Included:


2 judging cards for Texas Cannabis Cup Prelim round 1

6 foot space

Electricity


Must bring:

Your own table

BYOB

Lighting for your products to be seen

Chairs


***If you’re entering a product please see the judges table to turn in your product. Must complete entry form and include COA from current harvest.

Vendor Space (plant products all types)
$150

Vendor space (limited space)

Included:


2 judging cards for Texas Cannabis Cup Prelim round 1

6 foot space ONLY 1 table length

Electricity

** If you pay $125 to enter any prelims we offer 15% off a 420 in the Clouds Booth April 18-20


Must bring:

Your own table

BYOB

Lighting for your products to be seen

Chairs


***If you’re entering a product for the Connoisseur Cup please see the judges table to turn in your product. Must complete entry form and include COA from current harvest.



Product Entry
Free

Click the link BELOW to enter your products.


No cost to enter up to 10 products.


https://forms.gle/V7JrG2wQHVDzTqLu9

Add a donation for Cannavetlive Corp

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