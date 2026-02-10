Talent Casting Call @ Abe’s

About this event
You gain access to the event and 2 raffle tickets for our TOP of the hour raffle for prizes ranging from $50-$250 in value.
Also you get two free Connoisseur Cup Judging cards and a small gift compliments of DTS HEMP.
Want to judge more than one product? Purchase as many as you desire. 2 per card.
Vendor space (limited space)
Included:
2 judging cards for Texas Cannabis Cup Prelim round 1
6 foot space
Electricity
Must bring:
Your own table
BYOB
Lighting for your products to be seen
Chairs
***If you’re entering a product please see the judges table to turn in your product. Must complete entry form and include COA from current harvest.
Vendor space (limited space)
Included:
2 judging cards for Texas Cannabis Cup Prelim round 1
6 foot space ONLY 1 table length
Electricity
** If you pay $125 to enter any prelims we offer 15% off a 420 in the Clouds Booth April 18-20
Must bring:
Your own table
BYOB
Lighting for your products to be seen
Chairs
***If you’re entering a product for the Connoisseur Cup please see the judges table to turn in your product. Must complete entry form and include COA from current harvest.
Click the link BELOW to enter your products.
No cost to enter up to 10 products.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!