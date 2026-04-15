Hicksville Robotics Team 1468 Booster Club

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Hicksville Robotics Team 1468 Booster Club

About this event

Talent for the Troops Prize Baskets

1. Michael Kors Bag and Wallet item
1. Michael Kors Bag and Wallet
$1

Shop till you drop with your brand new Michael Kors bag and wallet. Generously donated by the Hicksville HS Social Studies Dept.

2. Hicksville Swag item
2. Hicksville Swag
$1

Generously Donated by the Comet Shop Club.

1 large tank top

1 medium black T-shirt

1 2xl gray tshirt

1 small orange hoodie

1 3xl orange tye dye t-shirt

1 small gray sweatpants

1 beanie

2 pencil cases

1 lanyard

3. Backyard Shenanigans item
3. Backyard Shenanigans
$1

Backyard fun with a pair of Backyard Bumper balls and a Badminton net/set. Generously donated by HS PE and Tech staff.

4. Pay Day! item
4. Pay Day!
$1

Lotto tickets, candy, and a $50 amazon gift card, generously donated by our Dutch Lane Staff

5. Date Night...Bake Night.... item
5. Date Night...Bake Night....
$1

cakes, cookies, and icings. All things to make for a fun night of baking! Generously donated by the Interact Club.

6. Salsibury Tavern item
6. Salsibury Tavern
$1

$100 salisbury tavern gift card

7. Camping in style item
7. Camping in style
$1

Cooler bag, Yeti cup, Ice packs, and towels generously donated by the Teachers and families at East Street.

8. Coffee love item
8. Coffee love
$1

ground coffee and accessories generously donated by the Interact Club

9. Pickle ball item
9. Pickle ball
$1

Pickleball gear and lessons. Generously donated by the HHS' very own Ms. Bocchicchio

10. Yankee tickets vs. Red Sox item
10. Yankee tickets vs. Red Sox
$1

Date: August 29th 7:15pm at Yankee Stadium. Yankee vs. Red Soxs. Section 316, Row 1, Seats 5 and 6. Please leave your name and cell phone number to be contacted about choosing a date for the game and receiving your digital tickets. Generously donated by the Mediate Family

11.Beats headphone item
11.Beats headphone
$1

Generously donated by the HHS Science Department

12. Mets Tickets vs. Red Sox item
12. Mets Tickets vs. Red Sox
$1

2 Tickets- at Citi Field. July 11th at 4:10pm. Section 137 Row 18, seats 1 & 2. Access to The Metro, Heineken and Hudson club. Generously donated by Mr. Roche

13. Liquor basket item
13. Liquor basket
$1

*must be 21 or over to win. Various bottles of Liquor donated by Double L Tavern and $50 gift card to Ray's Village Pizza (two winners will be picked for this)

14. Hair basket item
14. Hair basket
$1

Various hair products donated by Wild Rose Beauty in Farmingdale

15. beach fun item
15. beach fun
$1

cooler bag, Yeti thermos, ice packs, and towels generously donated by East Street

16. Coffee Lovers item
16. Coffee Lovers
$1

Nespresso coffee machine generously donated by the Foreign Language department

17. Trader Joes item
17. Trader Joes
$1

Variety of Trader Joe's Items generously donated by the HS Secretarial Staff

18. Arizona Fun item
18. Arizona Fun
$1

Arizona Cooler bag, Arizona accessories. Generously donated by the staff at East Street

19. Styleing item
19. Styleing
$1

Various Hair products from Kiss Cosmetics generously donated by Dr. Giarrusso

20. Fun for all! item
20. Fun for all!
$1

Games and fun outdoor activities generously donated by the Administration office

21. The lake house item
21. The lake house
$1

Gift card for the Lake house and other fun Long Island stuff! Generously donated by Fork Lane Teachers

22. The Edge-Multi Sport Training item
22. The Edge-Multi Sport Training
$1

AdvantEdge Multi-Sport Club. 1 free fall session and a t-shirt (4 changes to win this!)

23. Artwork -M. Lesser item
23. Artwork -M. Lesser
$1

Beautiful painting generously donated by HS Art Teacher Ms. Lesser

24. spa day for your car! item
24. spa day for your car!
$1

 Treat your vehicle to the ultimate upgrade! This Car Care & Tech Basket includes everything you need to keep your car clean, maintained, and running smoothly, plus a gift card to Reazul Automotive for expert electronic installations and upgrades. Generously donated by the AP Environemental Science Class and Ms. Seddo

25. Beach Basket item
25. Beach Basket
$1

Enjoy a day at the beach with 2 beach chairs, new towels, towel clips, brumate cups and other beach essentials. Generously donated by Woodland staff.

26. Luck of the Red, White and Blue item
26. Luck of the Red, White and Blue
$1

Lots of Luck with a basket full of lotto tickets. Generously donated by Buildings and Grounds. ** Image is not exact

27. Games for Days! item
27. Games for Days!
$1

A variety of board games for all ages. Great addition for a game night! Generously donated by the HHS Guidance Department

28. April Showers, brings may flowers! item
28. April Showers, brings may flowers!
$1

Miracle-Gro, Watering Can, Plant Seeds, Vegetable Seeds, Hose, Sun Hat, Gardening Tote with a Trowel, Transplanter, Weeder, Hand Rake, Cultivator, Pruner, Spray Bottle, Gardening Gloves. Perfect to make any yard pop with color! Generously donated by the HHS Special Education.


29. Family Fun item
29. Family Fun
$1

Variety of games and activities for all ages (including Legos) generously donated by the Staff at Lee Avenue School

30. Dance the Night Away item
30. Dance the Night Away
$1

  Get ready to dance! This vibrant basket features a free Bhangra dance lesson gift card plus unique cultural items that bring the rhythm, color, and joy of this lively tradition to life. Generously donated by The AP Enviornmental Science Class and Ms. Seddo

31. Charcuterie-licious item
31. Charcuterie-licious
$1

Hand crafted charcuterie board with all the fixin's. Generously donated by the Rooney Family

32. Fun in the sun item
32. Fun in the sun
$1

A cooler bag with towels, a bluetooth speaker, some pool toys, sunscreen, and a $100 target gift card. Generously donated by the Staff at Burns Avenue

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