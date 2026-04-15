Talent for the Troops Prize Baskets

About this event
Shop till you drop with your brand new Michael Kors bag and wallet. Generously donated by the Hicksville HS Social Studies Dept.
Generously Donated by the Comet Shop Club.
1 large tank top
1 medium black T-shirt
1 2xl gray tshirt
1 small orange hoodie
1 3xl orange tye dye t-shirt
1 small gray sweatpants
1 beanie
2 pencil cases
1 lanyard
Backyard fun with a pair of Backyard Bumper balls and a Badminton net/set. Generously donated by HS PE and Tech staff.
Lotto tickets, candy, and a $50 amazon gift card, generously donated by our Dutch Lane Staff
cakes, cookies, and icings. All things to make for a fun night of baking! Generously donated by the Interact Club.
$100 salisbury tavern gift card
Cooler bag, Yeti cup, Ice packs, and towels generously donated by the Teachers and families at East Street.
ground coffee and accessories generously donated by the Interact Club
Pickleball gear and lessons. Generously donated by the HHS' very own Ms. Bocchicchio
Date: August 29th 7:15pm at Yankee Stadium. Yankee vs. Red Soxs. Section 316, Row 1, Seats 5 and 6. Please leave your name and cell phone number to be contacted about choosing a date for the game and receiving your digital tickets. Generously donated by the Mediate Family
Generously donated by the HHS Science Department
2 Tickets- at Citi Field. July 11th at 4:10pm. Section 137 Row 18, seats 1 & 2. Access to The Metro, Heineken and Hudson club. Generously donated by Mr. Roche
*must be 21 or over to win. Various bottles of Liquor donated by Double L Tavern and $50 gift card to Ray's Village Pizza (two winners will be picked for this)
Various hair products donated by Wild Rose Beauty in Farmingdale
cooler bag, Yeti thermos, ice packs, and towels generously donated by East Street
Nespresso coffee machine generously donated by the Foreign Language department
Variety of Trader Joe's Items generously donated by the HS Secretarial Staff
Arizona Cooler bag, Arizona accessories. Generously donated by the staff at East Street
Various Hair products from Kiss Cosmetics generously donated by Dr. Giarrusso
Games and fun outdoor activities generously donated by the Administration office
Gift card for the Lake house and other fun Long Island stuff! Generously donated by Fork Lane Teachers
AdvantEdge Multi-Sport Club. 1 free fall session and a t-shirt (4 changes to win this!)
Beautiful painting generously donated by HS Art Teacher Ms. Lesser
Treat your vehicle to the ultimate upgrade! This Car Care & Tech Basket includes everything you need to keep your car clean, maintained, and running smoothly, plus a gift card to Reazul Automotive for expert electronic installations and upgrades. Generously donated by the AP Environemental Science Class and Ms. Seddo
Enjoy a day at the beach with 2 beach chairs, new towels, towel clips, brumate cups and other beach essentials. Generously donated by Woodland staff.
Lots of Luck with a basket full of lotto tickets. Generously donated by Buildings and Grounds. ** Image is not exact
A variety of board games for all ages. Great addition for a game night! Generously donated by the HHS Guidance Department
Miracle-Gro, Watering Can, Plant Seeds, Vegetable Seeds, Hose, Sun Hat, Gardening Tote with a Trowel, Transplanter, Weeder, Hand Rake, Cultivator, Pruner, Spray Bottle, Gardening Gloves. Perfect to make any yard pop with color! Generously donated by the HHS Special Education.
Variety of games and activities for all ages (including Legos) generously donated by the Staff at Lee Avenue School
Get ready to dance! This vibrant basket features a free Bhangra dance lesson gift card plus unique cultural items that bring the rhythm, color, and joy of this lively tradition to life. Generously donated by The AP Enviornmental Science Class and Ms. Seddo
Hand crafted charcuterie board with all the fixin's. Generously donated by the Rooney Family
A cooler bag with towels, a bluetooth speaker, some pool toys, sunscreen, and a $100 target gift card. Generously donated by the Staff at Burns Avenue
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!