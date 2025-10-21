1st Parent’s Corner Variety Show

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About this event
Putnam, CT 06260, USA
VIP Ticket guaranteeing a spot in the Front Two Rows
General Admission Seating first come first served
Handicap Accessible General Admission Open Seating - There is a chair lift available to get into the building and a handicap restroom
3 Seats each are located at the end of the front rows on both stage left and right
2 Seats are located at the end of the back of the first floor rows on stage right
4 Seats are located at the end of the back of the first floor rows at stage left
General Admission Seating first come first served
$
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