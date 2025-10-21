Parent’s Corner Inc

Hosted by

Parent’s Corner Inc

About this event

1st Parent’s Corner Variety Show

30 Front St

Putnam, CT 06260, USA

VIP Ticket Front Two Rows
$40

VIP Ticket guaranteeing a spot in the Front Two Rows

General Admission
$15

General Admission Seating first come first served

Handicap Accessible Admission (12 Available)
$8

Handicap Accessible General Admission Open Seating - There is a chair lift available to get into the building and a handicap restroom


3 Seats each are located at the end of the front rows on both stage left and right


2 Seats are located at the end of the back of the first floor rows on stage right


4 Seats are located at the end of the back of the first floor rows at stage left

Child Ticket
$8

General Admission Seating first come first served

Add a donation for Parent’s Corner Inc

$

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