Tales From The Fairway: Jimmie James

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About this event
Sponsorship includes two event seats, two copies of Playing From the Rough (Get your book autographed), dedicated golf bay (bring your clubs), recognition as a sponsor during the program, acknowledgment in our post-event electronic thank-you communication, and recognition across The Green’s Ladies Golf Club social media platforms.
Your ticket includes access to our networking reception with light hors d’oeuvres, one alcoholic beverage ticket (cash bar available), an engaging author chat and audience Q&A, one copy of Playing From the Rough (Get your book autographed), and one hour of interactive simulator bay time with fellow guests (bring your clubs!).
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