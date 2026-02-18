The Green's Ladies Golf Club

Hosted by

The Green's Ladies Golf Club

About this event

Tales From The Fairway: Jimmie James

Cobbs Creek Driving Range

7403 Lansdowne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151, USA

Event Sponsor
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes two event seats, two copies of Playing From the Rough (Get your book autographed), dedicated golf bay (bring your clubs), recognition as a sponsor during the program, acknowledgment in our post-event electronic thank-you communication, and recognition across The Green’s Ladies Golf Club social media platforms.

Individual Ticket
$75

Your ticket includes access to our networking reception with light hors d’oeuvres, one alcoholic beverage ticket (cash bar available), an engaging author chat and audience Q&A, one copy of Playing From the Rough (Get your book autographed), and one hour of interactive simulator bay time with fellow guests (bring your clubs!).

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