Tall & Small Dance: Music & Sports Superstars!

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Only $10 per family!
Who doesn't love stadium concessions?! Each purchase gets you 4 snack tickets to put towards food at our concessions stand! We will have hot dogs, cheesy nachos, slushies and fresh cotton candy! 1 ticket per item.
Who doesn't love stadium concessions?! Each purchase gets you 1 snack ticket to put towards food at our concessions stand! We will have hot dogs, cheesy nachos, slushies and fresh cotton candy!
$
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