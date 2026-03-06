South Londonderry Elementary School PTA

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South Londonderry Elementary School PTA

About this event

Tall & Small Dance: Music & Sports Superstars!

88 South Rd

Londonderry, NH 03053, USA

Family Dance Entry
$10

Only $10 per family!

Halftime Eats Bundle Add-on: Pre-Buy Discount!
$7

Who doesn't love stadium concessions?! Each purchase gets you 4 snack tickets to put towards food at our concessions stand! We will have hot dogs, cheesy nachos, slushies and fresh cotton candy! 1 ticket per item.

Single Concession Ticket Add-on: Pre-Buy Discount!
$3

Who doesn't love stadium concessions?! Each purchase gets you 1 snack ticket to put towards food at our concessions stand! We will have hot dogs, cheesy nachos, slushies and fresh cotton candy!

Add a donation for South Londonderry Elementary School PTA

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