Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement Workshop

21456 Hwy 175

Middletown, CA 95461, USA

Reserve your spot for the Flower Arrangement Workshop
Free
Join us for this special workshop guided by Lourdes and Gloria, and learn how to create a beautiful floral arrangement with fresh seasonal flowers. All materials are included. For all ages.
$10 to Take Flower Arrangement Home
$10
This is a free workshop where you’ll learn to make a beautiful flower arrangement and enjoy a creative experience in community. All are welcome! If you’d like to take your flower arrangement home, there is a $10 materials fee. By doing so, you’re helping support our programs—and we thank you!
