Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement Workshop

Reserve your spot for the Flower Arrangement Workshop
Free
Join us for this special workshop guided by Lourdes and Gloria, and learn how to create a beautiful floral arrangement with fresh seasonal flowers. All materials are included. For all ages.
Join us for this special workshop guided by Lourdes and Gloria, and learn how to create a beautiful floral arrangement with fresh seasonal flowers. All materials are included. For all ages.
$10 to Take Flower Arrangement Home
$10
This is a free workshop where you’ll learn to make a beautiful flower arrangement and enjoy a creative experience in community. All are welcome! If you’d like to take your flower arrangement home, there is a $10 materials fee. By doing so, you’re helping support our programs—and we thank you!
This is a free workshop where you’ll learn to make a beautiful flower arrangement and enjoy a creative experience in community. All are welcome! If you’d like to take your flower arrangement home, there is a $10 materials fee. By doing so, you’re helping support our programs—and we thank you!
Add a donation for EcoArts of Lake County DBA Middletown Art Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!