2026 Gala Auction

Enjoy some of the best Wisconsin made products included in this basket. Included is wine from Parallel 44, a Wisconsin winery recognized in 2025 for producing one of the state’s best wines. Other items include a $90 Gift Certificate to Cheese Brothers, Sprecher Root Beer, Usinger summer sausage, Spotted Cow beer, and a cheese board.





Donated by Debra Lawson & Cheese Brothers

Retail Value $140