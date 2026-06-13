A string quartet plays in a rustic wooden hall, with the audience seated in the foreground.

Hosted by

Tallgrass Chamber Music Festival

2026 Gala Auction

Pick-up location

585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824

Sort by category

Wisconsin Gourmet Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy some of the best Wisconsin made products included in this basket. Included is wine from Parallel 44, a Wisconsin winery recognized in 2025 for producing one of the state’s best wines. Other items include a $90 Gift Certificate to Cheese Brothers, Sprecher Root Beer, Usinger summer sausage, Spotted Cow beer, and a cheese board.


Donated by Debra Lawson & Cheese Brothers

Retail Value $140

Private Music Lesson item
Private Music Lesson
$150

Starting bid

fna,mnfdnaamnfdmnaf, am,fnmdnfm,anmfdnandfmnds,mn


Donated by Emily Graef, Anita Gratani, Julian Graef


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!