2026 Gala Auction

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Enjoy some of the best Wisconsin made products included in this basket. Included is wine from Parallel 44, a Wisconsin winery recognized in 2025 for producing one of the state’s best wines. Other items include a $90 Gift Certificate to Cheese Brothers, Sprecher Root Beer, Usinger summer sausage, Spotted Cow beer, and a cheese board.
Donated by Debra Lawson & Cheese Brothers
Retail Value $140
Starting bid
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Donated by Emily Graef, Anita Gratani, Julian Graef
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