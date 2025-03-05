The Tallis Scholars – Palestrina 500

Section A - Prime Seating - festival seating within the section (no assigned seats)
Section A - Prime Seating - festival seating within the section (no assigned seats)
Section B
$35
Section B - General Admission
Section B - General Admission
Section B: Student/Senior
$25
Section B - Student/Senior General Admission
Section B - Student/Senior General Admission
Section B: Pay As Able
Free
Section B - Pay-As-Able General Admission
Choose the number of pay-as-able tickets using the "Add +" button, and then offer the total amount you are able to pay in the "Add a donation for Music at St. James Cathedral" box below.
Section B - Pay-As-Able General Admission
Choose the number of pay-as-able tickets using the "Add +" button, and then offer the total amount you are able to pay in the "Add a donation for Music at St. James Cathedral" box below.
Add a donation for Music at St. James Cathedral
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!