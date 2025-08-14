TallyRobotics Grand Opening

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Conveys benefits of Gold Sponsor plus a team meeting room named for the Sponsor/organization in a Large TallyRobotics space. Includes 4 VIP Attendee Tickets with 5:30pm entry.
Conveys benefits of Silver Sponsor plus Sponsor/organization name on a small TallyRobotics room and all TallyRobotics team t-shirts for the season. Includes 3 VIP Attendee Tickets with 5:30pm entry.
In addition to Bronze Sponsor benefits, Sponsor's name/business logo will be featured on TallyRobotics' website. Includes 2 VIP Attendee Tickets with 5:30pm entry.
Grants premium entry with access to VIP amenities beginning at 5:30pm. Donor's name or business will be highlighted on Lobby VIP plaque and shared on TallyRobotics' social media pages. Includes 1 VIP Attendee Ticket with 5:30pm entry.
Grants premium entry with access to VIP amenities. VIP entry begins at 5:30pm.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. 6pm-8pm
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