TallyRobotics

Hosted by

TallyRobotics

About this event

TallyRobotics Grand Opening

739 N Monroe St

Tallahassee, FL 32303, USA

Platinum Spnsor VIP
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Conveys benefits of Gold Sponsor plus a team meeting room named for the Sponsor/organization in a Large TallyRobotics space. Includes 4 VIP Attendee Tickets with 5:30pm entry.

Gold Sponsor VIP
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Conveys benefits of Silver Sponsor plus Sponsor/organization name on a small TallyRobotics room and all TallyRobotics team t-shirts for the season. Includes 3 VIP Attendee Tickets with 5:30pm entry.

Silver Sponsor VIP
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

In addition to Bronze Sponsor benefits, Sponsor's name/business logo will be featured on TallyRobotics' website. Includes 2 VIP Attendee Tickets with 5:30pm entry.

Bronze Sponsor VIP
$500

Grants premium entry with access to VIP amenities beginning at 5:30pm. Donor's name or business will be highlighted on Lobby VIP plaque and shared on TallyRobotics' social media pages. Includes 1 VIP Attendee Ticket with 5:30pm entry.

VIP Admission
$250

Grants premium entry with access to VIP amenities. VIP entry begins at 5:30pm.

General Admission
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. 6pm-8pm

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