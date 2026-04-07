Talon's Reach 2026

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About this event
Full Event Entry; Arrive on Thursday; Feast ticket sold separately
Full Event Entry; Arrive on Thursday; Feast ticket sold separately. Minors only
Arrive on Friday; Feast ticket sold separately
Arrive on Friday; Feast ticket sold separately. Minors only
Arrive on Saturday; Feast ticket sold separately
Arrive on Saturday; Feast ticket sold separately. Minors only
Day Battles Only, must Leave premises by 5 PM.
Day Battles Only, must Leave premises by 5 PM.
Day pass only for spectators, must leave premises by 5 PM
Join in the Saturday Feast, Dietary restrictions and allergies not guaranteed to be accommodated. Kids eat free if their parent / legal guardian has a ticket. Valid pass for entry to the event required to join the feast.
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