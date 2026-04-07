House Volant Inc

Hosted by

House Volant Inc

About this event

Talon's Reach 2026

8JXG+VX

Bailey, CO 80421, USA

ADULT Overnight Pass (Thursday Arrival)
$75

Full Event Entry; Arrive on Thursday; Feast ticket sold separately

MINOR (under 18) Overnight Pass (Thursday Arrival)
$60

Full Event Entry; Arrive on Thursday; Feast ticket sold separately. Minors only

ADULT Overnight Pass (Friday Arrival)
$50

Arrive on Friday; Feast ticket sold separately

MINOR (under 18) Overnight Pass (Friday Arrival)
$40

Arrive on Friday; Feast ticket sold separately. Minors only

ADULT Overnight Pass (Saturday Arrival)
$25

Arrive on Saturday; Feast ticket sold separately

MINOR (under 18) Overnight Pass (Saturday Arrival)
$20

Arrive on Saturday; Feast ticket sold separately. Minors only

ADULT Fighter - Single Day Pass
$15

Day Battles Only, must Leave premises by 5 PM.

MINOR (under 18) Single Day Pass
$7.50

Day Battles Only, must Leave premises by 5 PM.

ADULT Spectator - Day pass
$7.50

Day pass only for spectators, must leave premises by 5 PM

ADD-ON: Feast ticket! (Saturday)
$15

Join in the Saturday Feast, Dietary restrictions and allergies not guaranteed to be accommodated. Kids eat free if their parent / legal guardian has a ticket. Valid pass for entry to the event required to join the feast. 

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