Tamale Drive-Thru Fundraiser *order by 11/21*

Delicious Pork Tamales!
Non-GMO and Gluten Free
Ingredients:
Masa: Non-GMO organic ground corn, water, canola oil, sea salt & baking soda.
Filling: pork, fresh chilis, onion, potato, garlic, chilis, spices, herbs, sea salt.
Red Chili Chicken Tamales
Non-GMO
Ingredients:
Masa: Non-GMO organic ground corn, water, expeller pressed canola oil, sea salt and baking soda.
Filling: skinless chicken thigh meat, chilis, garlic spices, herbs, and sea salt.
Chicken w/ Green Chilis and Monterey Jack cheese
Non-GMO and Gluten Free
Ingredients:
Masa: Non-GMO organic ground corn, water, expeller pressed canola oil, sea salt and baking soda.
Filling: skinless chicken thigh meat, green chilis, expeller pressed canola oil, monterey jack cheese, all natural chicken base*.
*no msg or nitrates
Jalapeno Cheese Tamales
Non-GMO and Gluten Free
lngredients:
Masa: non-GMO organic ground corn, water, expeller pressed canola oil, baking soda, and sea salt.
Filling: Jalapeño chilis, mozzarella cheese, garlic.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing