Tamale Drive-Thru Fundraiser *order by 11/21*

4440 S Shingle Rd

Shingle Springs, CA 95682, USA

Pork - 1 dozen
$30

Delicious Pork Tamales!

Non-GMO and Gluten Free


Ingredients:

Masa: Non-GMO organic ground corn, water, canola oil, sea salt & baking soda.

Filling: pork, fresh chilis, onion, potato, garlic, chilis, spices, herbs, sea salt.

Chicken - Red Chili - 1 dozen
$30

Red Chili Chicken Tamales

Non-GMO


Ingredients:

Masa: Non-GMO organic ground corn, water, expeller pressed canola oil, sea salt and baking soda.

Filling: skinless chicken thigh meat, chilis, garlic spices, herbs, and sea salt.

Chicken - Green Chili and Cheese - 1 dozen
$30

Chicken w/ Green Chilis and Monterey Jack cheese

Non-GMO and Gluten Free


Ingredients:

Masa: Non-GMO organic ground corn, water, expeller pressed canola oil, sea salt and baking soda.

Filling: skinless chicken thigh meat, green chilis, expeller pressed canola oil, monterey jack cheese, all natural chicken base*.


*no msg or nitrates

Jalapeño Cheese - 1 dozen
$30

Jalapeno Cheese Tamales

Non-GMO and Gluten Free


lngredients:

Masa: non-GMO organic ground corn, water, expeller pressed canola oil, baking soda, and sea salt.

Filling: Jalapeño chilis, mozzarella cheese, garlic.

Red Salsa - 6 oz
$5
Green Salsa - mild - 6 oz
$5
