Tamarron Torpedoes Silent Auction - June 14 Meet

We will reserve ONE parking space in the first line of spaces at the home swim meet on June 14th PLUS two breakfast tacos and two chuck a ducks! Why walk with all of your swim gear any further than you need, when you can assure yourself a convenient spot right up front?! **NOTE** THIS IS FOR THE JUNE 14 SWIM MEET ONLY.
We will reserve ONE parking space in the first line of spaces at the home swim meet on June 14th PLUS two breakfast tacos and two chuck a ducks! Why walk with all of your swim gear any further than you need, when you can assure yourself a convenient spot right up front?! **NOTE** THIS IS FOR THE JUNE 14 SWIM MEET ONLY.
Reserved Parking Space #2 - Home Meet on 6/14
$20
Starting bid
We will reserve ONE parking space in the first line of spaces at the home swim meet on June 14th PLUS two breakfast tacos and two chuck a ducks! Why walk with all of your swim gear any further than you need, when you can assure yourself a convenient spot right up front?! **NOTE** THIS IS FOR THE JUNE 14 SWIM MEET ONLY.
We will reserve ONE parking space in the first line of spaces at the home swim meet on June 14th PLUS two breakfast tacos and two chuck a ducks! Why walk with all of your swim gear any further than you need, when you can assure yourself a convenient spot right up front?! **NOTE** THIS IS FOR THE JUNE 14 SWIM MEET ONLY.
Tented Front Row Seating and Breakfast- Home Meet on 6/14
$50
Starting bid
This items gets you a reserved front row seat to view the swim meet. We will provide and set up a tent for the day with optimal viewing of the swim meet. You will also receive two breakfast tacos, two waters AND two ducks for our Chuck-a-duck fundraiser! Once you set up your own chairs, you'll be ready to stay cool from the hot sun and cheer on our Torpedoes! ***NOTE***THIS IS FOR THE JUNE 14 SWIM MEET ONLY
This items gets you a reserved front row seat to view the swim meet. We will provide and set up a tent for the day with optimal viewing of the swim meet. You will also receive two breakfast tacos, two waters AND two ducks for our Chuck-a-duck fundraiser! Once you set up your own chairs, you'll be ready to stay cool from the hot sun and cheer on our Torpedoes! ***NOTE***THIS IS FOR THE JUNE 14 SWIM MEET ONLY
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!