Tamarron Torpedoes Silent Auction - May 30 2026 Meet

This items gets you a reserved front row tent to view the swim meet. We will provide and set up a tent for the day with optimal viewing of the swim meet. You will also receive two breakfast tacos, two waters, AND a golden duck for our Chuck-a-duck fundraiser! Once you set up your own chairs, you'll be ready to stay cool from the hot sun and cheer on our Torpedoes! ***NOTE***THIS IS FOR THE MAY 30 SWIM MEET ONLY, there will be another auction for our other home meet.