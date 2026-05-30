Tamarron Torpedoes Silent Auction - May 30 2026 Meet

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About this event
Starting bid
We will reserve ONE parking space in the first line of spaces at the home swim meet on MAY 30. Why walk with all of your swim gear any further than you need, when you can assure yourself a convenient spot right up front?! **NOTE** THIS IS FOR THE MAY 30 SWIM MEET ONLY, there will be another auction for our other home meet.
Starting bid
We will reserve ONE parking space in the first line of spaces at the home swim meet on MAY 30. Why walk with all of your swim gear any further than you need, when you can assure yourself a convenient spot right up front?! **NOTE** THIS IS FOR THE MAY 30 SWIM MEET ONLY, there will be another auction for our other home meet.
Starting bid
This items gets you a reserved front row tent to view the swim meet. We will provide and set up a tent for the day with optimal viewing of the swim meet. You will also receive two breakfast tacos, two waters, AND a golden duck for our Chuck-a-duck fundraiser! Once you set up your own chairs, you'll be ready to stay cool from the hot sun and cheer on our Torpedoes! ***NOTE***THIS IS FOR THE MAY 30 SWIM MEET ONLY, there will be another auction for our other home meet.
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