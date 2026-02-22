Tamayo Perry Foundation's Silent Auction

This isn't just a surfboard; it is a piece of North Shore history and a direct window into the mind of a master waterman. This board was specifically handcrafted for the heavy-water arenas of Outer Reef Pipeline, where the margin for error is zero and trust in your equipment is everything.





The "Magic" Pedigree

Every surfer spends their life searching for a "magic" board—that rare shape where the glass, foam, and curves align perfectly. This was one of those boards for Tamayo. He rode it during several standout sessions, but once he realized its perfection, he did something only a seasoned pro would do: he "put it on ice." Tamayo pulled this board from his active quiver to preserve its integrity, saving it specifically as a master template for shapers to study and replicate. It was his gold standard for performance.





The Legend of the "Blank" Rails

The aesthetic of this board tells a story of Tamayo’s integrity and sharp wit. Tamayo was a firm believer in the value of a surfer’s "real estate." He famously maintained that if a sponsor stopped paying, their stickers came off.





He didn't leave his boards blank out of neglect; he did it as a statement of professional respect and self-worth. By keeping his boards clean or giving tribute only where it was earned, he proved he was as savvy on land as he was in the barrel.





Highlights:

Proven Performance: Ridden by Tamayo at Pipe and Outer Reefs.





The Blueprint: Saved specifically to serve as a design reference for future shapes.





Authentic Aesthetic: Features the clean, "sticker-less" look that defined Tamayo’s principled approach to the surf industry.





Legacy Piece: All proceeds benefit the Tamayo Perry Foundation, supporting water safety and the community he loved.





This is a rare opportunity to own a "keeper" from the personal collection of one of surfing’s most beloved.