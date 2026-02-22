Tamayo Perry Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This isn't just a surfboard; it is a piece of North Shore history and a direct window into the mind of a master waterman. This board was specifically handcrafted for the heavy-water arenas of Outer Reef Pipeline, where the margin for error is zero and trust in your equipment is everything.
The "Magic" Pedigree
Every surfer spends their life searching for a "magic" board—that rare shape where the glass, foam, and curves align perfectly. This was one of those boards for Tamayo. He rode it during several standout sessions, but once he realized its perfection, he did something only a seasoned pro would do: he "put it on ice." Tamayo pulled this board from his active quiver to preserve its integrity, saving it specifically as a master template for shapers to study and replicate. It was his gold standard for performance.
The Legend of the "Blank" Rails
The aesthetic of this board tells a story of Tamayo’s integrity and sharp wit. Tamayo was a firm believer in the value of a surfer’s "real estate." He famously maintained that if a sponsor stopped paying, their stickers came off.
He didn't leave his boards blank out of neglect; he did it as a statement of professional respect and self-worth. By keeping his boards clean or giving tribute only where it was earned, he proved he was as savvy on land as he was in the barrel.
Highlights:
Proven Performance: Ridden by Tamayo at Pipe and Outer Reefs.
The Blueprint: Saved specifically to serve as a design reference for future shapes.
Authentic Aesthetic: Features the clean, "sticker-less" look that defined Tamayo’s principled approach to the surf industry.
Legacy Piece: All proceeds benefit the Tamayo Perry Foundation, supporting water safety and the community he loved.
This is a rare opportunity to own a "keeper" from the personal collection of one of surfing’s most beloved.
Starting bid
A Rare Tribute & Collector’s Magic Pipe Surfboard
Celebrate the legacy of our friend Tamayo with this one-of-a-kind auction piece! Known for his quick wit and his favorite Rocky and Bullwinkle catchphrase—“Hey Rocky, watch me pull a rabbit out of the hat!”—this board is as full of character as Tamayo was.
Why You’ll Love It:
The Shape: A rare, early Magic Pipe design. These are legendary for their classic lines and smooth, effortless flow.
The Art: Features vibrant, custom artwork hand-painted by one of Tamayo’s close friends. It’s a true labor of love.
The Vibe: It’s a "magic" board in every sense—perfect for a collector, a vintage surf enthusiast, or anyone who loves a good story.
Surfing for a Cause
All proceeds go to the Tamayo Perry foundation. This is your chance to own a piece of surf history while supporting a great mission.
Nothing up our sleeves...just a great board for a great cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!