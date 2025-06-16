Taming/Tamer Tickets

4901

2727 N Madelia St #5, Spokane, WA 99207, USA

General Admission
$10
$10 buys the whole seat but you'll only use the edge!
Generous Souls
$35
This show is a fundraiser! Help us raise some funds!
Multi Night Bonanza!
$7
We are doing two shows you know! If you're coming to see multiple nights please feel free to select this discounted ticket price.
Pay What You Will
free
A limited number of seats each night are free! Make a donation using the 'add donation' field below or don't. Everyone should have access to art!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing