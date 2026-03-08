Tammy Whiteside Memorial Fund's Silent Auction

Seattle Seahawks Autographed Byron Murphy II. Jersey includes certificate of authenticity, as well as hologram serial number!! Byron Murphy II is a Texas native that played at DeSoto High School. He played college football for the University of Texas and was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2023. Murphy was selected by the Seahawks in first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Murphy is the 2026 Super Bowl winner.